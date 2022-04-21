Women's football is playing catch-up with the men's game, but positive strides have been made in recent years.

The scale of the growth can be charted in attendances at fixtures and the world record for a women's game was smashed in 2022, with fans of Barcelona and Real Madrid helping to surpass a high-point that had stood for 23 years.

So what is the record attendance for a women's football game? GOAL takes a look at the biggest sold-out games in the history of the sport.

What is the women's football attendance record?

The world record attendance for a women's football match is 91,553. It was set on March 30, 2022, when Barcelona Women played Real Madrid Women in the UEFA Women's Champions League at Camp Nou.

Rank Game Attendance Venue 1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid (2022) 91,553 Camp Nou, Barcelona 2 USWNT vs China (1999) 90,185 Rose Bowl, California 3 USWNT vs Japan (2012) 80,203 Wembley, London 4 England vs Germany (2019) 77,768 Wembley, London 5 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona (2019) 60,739 Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid

Once the attendance was confirmed, a tweet from the official Barcelona Twitter page declared: "Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours!"

Full-time: Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid.



A crazy game, in front of 91,553 fans, a record for a women's football match, as the best team in Europe keeps its hopes of another treble alive with progression to the Champions League semi-finals.



Simply incredible in every respect. #UWCL — Ameé Ruszkai (@ameeruszkai) March 30, 2022

What are the other highest women's football attendances?

The previous record attendance was 90,185, which had stood in place since 1999 when the USWNT played China at the Rose Bowl during the 1999 World Cup in the United States.

The United States women's national team were involved in the third highest attendance too, having played in front of 80,203 people at Wembley during their gold medal match against Japan in the 2012 Olympics.

A friendly match between traditional rivals England Women and Germany Women brought a crowd of 77,768 to Wembley in 2019, while Atletico Madrid Women and Barcelona Women played a league game in front of 60,739 in 2019.

91,553.



A world record for a women's football match 👏 pic.twitter.com/kGzr9x7NhW — GOAL (@goal) March 30, 2022

Another bumper crowd is expected at Camp Nou on April 22, 2022 when Barcelona Women face Wolfsburg Women in the Women's Champions League semi-final.

Barca confirmed that the game was a sell-out, so there may well be a new addition to the highest attendance table soon.

