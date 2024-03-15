Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Luton Town will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Both teams are in desperate need of points as they are 18th and 17th in the standings respectively.
Luton are winless in their last eight matches and are heading into this fixture on the back of a heart-breaking loss at the hands of Bournemouth a few days ago. Luton Town were 3-0 up at the break in that game before Bournemouth pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to win the match 4-3.
Nottingham Forest have also struggled recently, having lost four matches in a row. They will be hoping to pick up a win which is crucial for them to climb out of the drop zone.
Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time
|Date:
|March 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Kenilworth Road
The match will be played on March 16 at Kenilworth Road, with kick-off at 3 pm GMT for fans in the UK.
How to watch Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams
The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Luton Town team news
Tahith Chong's exit due to an injury in the last game leaves a spot open for either Andros Townsend or Cauley Woodrow to potentially fill this weekend.
The Hatters face a significant challenge with possibly 11 players sidelined, including the certain absences of Joe Johnson (glandular fever), Gabriel Osho (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jacob Brown (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Amari'i Bell (thigh), and Tom Lockyer.
Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Mpanzu, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Woodrow, Ogbene; Morris.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kaminski, Krul, Shea
|Defenders:
|Mengi, Burke, Kabore
|Midfielders:
|Hashioka, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Onyedinma, Townsend
|Forwards:
|Morris, Woodrow, Ogbene
Nottingham Forest team news
Nottingham Forest have four players out due to injuries. Giovanni Reyna and Ola Aina are among them but will be hoping to be fit in time for the weekend's game.
On the other hand, Gonzalo Montiel (muscle injury) and Nuno Tavares, on loan from Arsenal (unspecified injury), are unlikely to be ready for selection.
Nottingham predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey
|Defenders:
|Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Laryea
|Midfielders:
|Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White
|Forwards:
|Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21/10/23
|Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Luton Town
|Premier League
|15/04/22
|Luton Town 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest
|Championship
|24/11/21
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 0 Luton Town
|Championship
|03/03/21
|Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Luton Town
|Championship
|29/10/20
|Luton Town 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
|Championship