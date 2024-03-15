Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Luton Town will take on Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. Both teams are in desperate need of points as they are 18th and 17th in the standings respectively.

Luton are winless in their last eight matches and are heading into this fixture on the back of a heart-breaking loss at the hands of Bournemouth a few days ago. Luton Town were 3-0 up at the break in that game before Bournemouth pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to win the match 4-3.

Nottingham Forest have also struggled recently, having lost four matches in a row. They will be hoping to pick up a win which is crucial for them to climb out of the drop zone.

Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

Date: March 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Kenilworth Road

How to watch Luton Town vs Nottingham Forest online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live Updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Luton Town team news

Tahith Chong's exit due to an injury in the last game leaves a spot open for either Andros Townsend or Cauley Woodrow to potentially fill this weekend.

The Hatters face a significant challenge with possibly 11 players sidelined, including the certain absences of Joe Johnson (glandular fever), Gabriel Osho (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jacob Brown (knee), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Amari'i Bell (thigh), and Tom Lockyer.

Luton predicted XI: Kaminski; Mpanzu, Mengi, Burke; Kabore, Barkley, Clark, Doughty; Woodrow, Ogbene; Morris.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Kabore Midfielders: Hashioka, Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Woodrow, Ogbene

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest have four players out due to injuries. Giovanni Reyna and Ola Aina are among them but will be hoping to be fit in time for the weekend's game.

On the other hand, Gonzalo Montiel (muscle injury) and Nuno Tavares, on loan from Arsenal (unspecified injury), are unlikely to be ready for selection.

Nottingham predicted XI: Sels; Williams, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Dominguez, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Vlachodimos, Sels, Hennessey Defenders: Murillo, Niakhate, Omobamidele, Felipe, Toffolo, Williams, Laryea Midfielders: Kouyate, Danilo, Dominguez, Yates, Arter, Gibbs-White Forwards: Awoniyi, Origi, Elanga, Hudson-Odoi, Ribeiro

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/10/23 Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Luton Town Premier League 15/04/22 Luton Town 1 - 0 Nottingham Forest Championship 24/11/21 Nottingham Forest 0 - 0 Luton Town Championship 03/03/21 Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Luton Town Championship 29/10/20 Luton Town 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest Championship

