Luis Enrique wanted to take over at Chelsea after Graham Potter's sacking and was left 'disappointed' when Frank Lampard was given the job instead.

Luis Enrique wanted Chelsea job

'Disappointed' Todd Boehly appointed Lampard

Wanted to face Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Potter's sacking, AS reports that Luis Enrique wanted to take the job, and manage the Blues against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Instead, owner Todd Boehly appointed Lampard as interim coach, leaving the former Spain manager upset.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Luis Enrique is said to have held a Zoom meeting with Chelsea's hierarchy and had communicated his desire to manage the club against Madrid in the Champions League, a game the Blues lost 2-0 under Lampard. Having previously managed Barcelona, it is said Enrique was highly motivated by the prospect of facing their Clasico rivals.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have been in crisis and have not won any of their last six games in all competitions, under both Potter and Lampard, leaving them 11th in the Premier League table following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton. That defeat was so bad, fans at Stamford Bridge confronted Boehly during the game.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LUIS ENRIQUE? He continues to be one of the most high-profile managers without a job and there have been suggestions he could land the Chelsea role this summer, with Lampard likely to depart once the season ends.