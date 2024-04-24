Lorient vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Lorient and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lorient will take on PSG in Ligue 1 at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday. League leaders PSG have an 11-point lead over second-placed Monaco after 29 rounds this season, whereas the hosts are struggling to avoid relegation down in 17th place.

PSG have lost only one out of their last 30 games and they will be confident about picking yet another win, this time over their hapless opponents. Lorient are winless in their last five games and will be hoping for a miracle ahead of one of their toughest challenges of the season.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lorient vs PSG kick-off time

Date: April 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm BST Venue: Stade du Moustoir

The match will be played at Stade du Moustoir on Wednesday, with kick-off at 6 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lorient vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Lorient team news

Quentin Boisgard is unlikely to be involved on Wednesday, having been sidelined for the entire season due to his injury.

Laurent Abergel, Bamba Dieng, Montassar Talbi, Bonke Innocent, and Igor Silva are not expected to be included in the midweek lineup.

Lorient predicted XI: Mvogo; Mendy, Adjei, Toure; Katseris, Bakayoko, Louza, Le Bris; Ponceau, Kari; Bamba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gomis, Mvogo, Youfeigane Defenders: Mouyokolo, Mendy, Yongwa, Mendy, Laporte, Kalulu, Touré Midfielders: Louza, Katseris, Bouanani, Bakayoko, Makengo, Ponceau, Adjei, Le Bris, Kari Forwards: Bamba, Kroupi, Aiyegun

PSG team news

Although absent from PSG's victory against Lyon, head coach Luis Enrique may reintroduce Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele to the starting XI against Lorient.

Sergio Rico is expected to remain out until the end of the season, while Presnel Kimpembe and Layvin Kurzawa are also likely to be absent.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Hernandez; Ugarte, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/08/23 PSG 0 - 0 Lorient Ligue 1 30/04/23 PSG 1 - 3 Lorient Ligue 1 06/11/22 Lorient 1 - 2 PSG Ligue 1 04/04/22 PSG 5 - 1 Lorient Ligue 1 23/12/21 Lorient 1 - 1 PSG Ligue 1

Useful links