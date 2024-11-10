How to watch today's Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women WSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will go head-to-head in a Women's Super League (WSL) contest at St Helens Stadium on Sunday.

Riding on last weekend's 2-1 win over Aston Villa, the Reds will aim to move closer to the top-three, while the Blues aim to close the gap towards the top. With a perfect record in the league after five matchdays, Sonia Bompastor's side now trail current leaders Manchester City by four points.

Chelsea would also have a game in hand after Sunday's outing and are set to face the Manchester sides in their next couple of fixtures.

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will be broadcast live on BBC Two, and will be available to stream online live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: St Helens Stadium

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women will be played at St Helens Stadium in St. Helens, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Sunday, November 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

Sofie Lundgaard is out with an ACL injury, while Faye Kirby, Sophie Haug and Lucy Parry are also out injured.

On the other hand, Liverpool manager Matt Beard confirmed that he is confident on the availability of Fuka Nagano, who had to come off against Aston Villa.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Laws; Clark, Bonner, Matthews; Fisk, Hobinger, Kapocs, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Smith.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah Defenders: Evans, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Clark, Bonner Midfielders: Nagano, Hobinger, Holland, Silcock, Shaw Forwards: Kapocs, Kiernan, Smith, Enderby, Daniels

Chelsea Women team news

As for the visitors, Sophie Ingle, Aniek Nouwen and Lauren James are all sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Bompastor updated that Lucy Bronze and Catarina Macario are back in the squad and will be available for the game against Liverpool on Sunday.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Bronze, Buchanan, Bright, Baltimore; Nusken, Cuthbert; Rytting Kaneryd, Hamano, Reiten; Beever-Jones.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Cox Defenders: Bright, Lawrence, Bjorn, Perisset, Charles, Bronze, Mpome, Buchanan, Bernabe Midfielders: Nusken, Cuthbert, Reiten, Bartel, Kaptein, Rytting Kaneryd, Jean-Francois Forwards: Fishel, Ramirez, Macario, Baltimore, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Chelsea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 1, 2024 Liverpool 4-3 Chelsea WSL November 18, 2023 Chelsea 5-1 Liverpool WSL May 3, 2023 Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool WSL January 29, 2023 Chelsea 3-2 Liverpool WSL September 18, 2022 Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea WSL

