Liverpool Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool Women are set to host Arsenal Women in a Women's Super League (WSL) fixture at Prenton Park on Sunday.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 league thrashing at the hands of Manchester City, while Jonas Eidevall's side last trounced Reading 6-0 in a League Cup encounter.

Liverpool Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Prenton Park

The WSL match between Liverpool Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Prenton Park in Birkenhead, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Liverpool Women team news

Natasha Flint has rejoined Celtic on loan, while Leanne Kiernan remains a major doubt on fitness grounds.

Meanwhile, midfielder Ceri Holland is back from her ban and should make it to the XI.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Koivisto, Hobinger, Nagano, Hinds; Holland; Van de Sanden, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Bo Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Lundgaard, Holland, Taylor Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby, Van de Sanden, Daniels

Arsenal Women team news

With Leah Williamson in contention for a start after making her return off the bench against Reading, the likes of Laura Wienroither, Lina Hurtig and Teyah Goldie are still out injured.

Swedish striker Stina Blackstenius bagged a hat-trick on Wednesday night, but Alessia Russo is expected to start upfront against the Reds.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Ilstedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Miedema, Foord; Russo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool Women and Arsenal Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 1, 2023 Arsenal 0-1 Liverpool Women's Super League March 8, 2023 Arsenal 2-0 Liverpool Women's Super League October 23, 2022 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal Women's Super League February 27, 2022 Liverpool 0-4 Arsenal Women's FA Cup February 13, 2020 Liverpool 2-3 Arsenal Women's Super League

