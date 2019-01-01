Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Jurgen Klopp's side could head into the international break at the top of the table and five points clear should they see off Leicester

will look to continue their perfect start to the Premier League season when they host at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

It will be Brendan Rodgers' first visit to Liverpool since he was dismissed as Reds manager in October 2015, his Leicester team buoyed by a 5-0 hammering of Newcastle the previous weekend.

Jurgen Klopp's side, meanwhile, will be hoping for a different result than their UCL thriller against Salzburg in midweek, in which they conceded three goals after finding themselves 3-0 up inside the first 36 minutes - though Mohamed Salah scored the winner in an eventual 4-3 victory.

The Merseysiders will need to be aware of Jamie Vardy, who has an incredible record against the home side – scoring seven Premier League goals against Liverpool.

Game Liverpool vs Leicester City Date Saturday, October 5 Time 3pm BST / 10am ET

Squads & Team News

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Adrian, Kelleher Defenders Van Dijk, Lovren, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Gomez, Hoever, Van den Berg Midfielders Henderson, Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Keita, Elliott, Chirivella, Souza Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Origi, Brewster

Klopp revealed in his pre-match press conference that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson returned to full training on Thursday, but would not confirm if he was fully fit for Saturday's game.

Joel Matip missed out on the UCL win and is still out with a knock, while Xherdan Shaqiri is still sidelined.

Potential Liverpool XI : Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Position Leicester City squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Justin, Chilwell, Soyuncu, Morgan, Evans, Benkovic, Amartey, Pereira, Fuchs Midfielders Gray, Tielemans, Maddison, Albrighton, Barnes, Choudhury, James, Mendy, Ndidi, Praet Forwards Vardy, Iheanacho, Perez

James Maddison is set to return to the side after missing the victory over Newcastle.

Potential Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes; Vardy

Match Preview

The Reds currently top the table with 21 points and seven wins out of seven, and they will be aiming to continue their winning run against third-placed Leicester.

Victory against the Foxes would maintain their five-pointed lead over second-placed (should Pep Guardiola's side win their match), and ensure that they sit atop the Premier League table by a comfortable margin heading into the international break.

Klopp will know that defeating Leicester will be no easy feat, however, with the two sides playing out a 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier in January – though Liverpool did manage a 2-1 victory away at the King Power Stadium at the start of the 18-19 Premier League season.

Leicester are typically a bogey team for Liverpool, especially with star striker Vardy's tendency to score against the Reds regularly.

There will be added pressure for both sides, with Rodgers set to return to Anfield more than four years since he was dismissed from his post as manager due to a poor run of results.

The Northern Irishman spent three years in Merseyside, his most memorable season being the 13-14 campaign in he spearheaded an unlikely title challenge before ultimately losing out to Manchester City.

Rodgers was never able to build upon his title push, however, and was sacked in October 2015, after Liverpool found themselves sitting in 10th place following a 1-1 stalemate to crosstown rivals .

Liverpool will have been given a wake-up call following their tense midweek 4-3 win against Salzburg in the , in which they squandered three goals in the second half after initially claiming a three-goal lead.

It was looking to be a routine home win for Liverpool until Hee-Chan Hwang scored for the Austrian visitors just before the stroke of half-time, and Takumi Minamino and Erling Haaland netted again to level it to 3-3.

Salah was the saviour once again for the Reds, but they will be worried about their defensive display in the second half – especially as it was on home turf.

Leicester have enjoyed a promising start to the season, sitting in third place in the table heading into the weekend with 14 points and above the likes of and .

Their 5-0 annihilation of Newcastle came at no mercy, with marksman Vardy netting twice for the Foxes.

“He’s doing really well. I’m not surprised to be honest," Klopp told reporters about Rodgers in his pre-match press conference.

"I knew when I came that he was not the reason that things didn’t work out. And since then he did an incredible job at and then Leicester, re-building a lot of the players who were there before him. Good signings as well, and a brilliant team.

“What they do is really good. They are just exciting, fresh, defend well, play football and are especially threatening. Congratulations to them.

“The reception I think will be good, from my side and from the supporters as well. But it’s still not a friendly game, and we want to make sure we are there to perform as well. Hopefully we can do that.”