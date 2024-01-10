Liverpool vs Fulham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup semi-final

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Liverpool and Fulham, as well as kick-off time and team news

Liverpool will take on Fulham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield on Wednesday.

The Reds will be without their star man Mohamed Salah, who is currently away with Egypt at the 2023 AFCON. However, they will still be confident of mounting a big advantage in the first leg after a six-game unbeaten run, which included a 2-0 win over title rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Fulham, meanwhile, managed to register a big win against Arsenal in the Premier League before also reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup by beating Rotherham. However, going up against Liverpool at Anfield will be a monumental task for the Cottagers. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the semi-final clash, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Fulham kick-off time

Date: January 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The match will be played at Anfield on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Virgin Van Dijk is fit to play after recovering from illness. However, Klopp is currently facing the challenge of being without Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next few weeks due to a knee injury. He is the latest in a long line of injured players at Anfield, as Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Kostas Tsimikas (collarbone), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (hip), Ben Doak (knee), and Joel Matip (ACL) all remain in the treatment room and won't be available in the near future.

In addition to also being without Salah for both legs of the tie, Japanese international Wataru Endo is unavailable due to Asian Cup commitments.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Beck, Chambers Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Gordon

Fulham team news

Fulham's squad is also at maximum capacity due to AFCON call-ups, with Nigerian duo Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi joining their national teams, along with Senegal's Fode Ballo-Toure, who has struggled to secure playing time.

There are no new injury concerns for the team from London, but Adama Traore (thigh) and Tim Ream (calf) were absent from the last game due to injuries and are unlikely to feature.

Fulham predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Adarabioyo, Diop, Robinson; Cairney, Palhinha; Wilson, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leno, Rodak, Benda Defenders: Adarabioyo, Robinson, Castagne, Tete Midfielders: Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Harris Forwards: Jimenez, Vinicius, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid, Willian

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Liverpool 4 - 3 Fulham Premier League May 2023 Liverpool 1 - 0 Fulham Premier League August 2022 Fulham 2 - 2 Liverpool Premier League March 2021 Liverpool 0 - 1 Fulham Premier League December 2020 Fulham 1 - 1 Liverpool Premier League

