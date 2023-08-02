Liverpool vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the pre-season match between Liverpool and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will meet in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday at the Singapore National Stadium. The match will be a chance for both teams to test their new signings and get some valuable minutes ahead of the start of the new season.

Liverpool have been in impressive form in their pre-season so far, remaining unbeaten in all three of their matches. Interestingly, they have managed to score four goals in each of their games so far.

The match is expected to be a close contest, with both teams having a lot to prove. Bayern lost their game against Manchester City and then beat Japanese team Kawasaki Frontale in their most recent outing.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: August 2, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.30 pm BST Venue: Singapore National Stadium

The game between Liverpool and Bayern will be played at the Singapore National Stadium on Wednesday. Kick-off is at 12.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The Liverpool vs Bayern fixture will be shown live on the official channel LFC TV in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

There have been no new injury concerns following the weekend's match for Liverpool and Klopp is expected to field a robust starting lineup considering the quality of the opposition they will be facing.

During the victory over Leicester, Szoboszlai made a comeback after a short period on the sidelines due to an ankle injury. Stefan Bajcetic, former Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, and Conor Bradley remained at home to continue their recovery.

Liverpool predicted XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Robertson, Matip, Scanlon, Quansah Midfielders: Szoboszlai,Mac Allister, Clark, Mcconnell, Frauendorf Forwards: Doak, Nunez, Salah, Jones, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Koumas

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern will be without the presence of former Liverpool player Sadio Mane, who will not have the chance to reunite with his former team as he nears a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

The Germans' attack will also miss the injured Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller. In addition to the duo, Manuel Neuer and the newly arrived Raphael Guerreiro are both facing injury issues.

Bayern predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Kim, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Tel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Sommer, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 2019 Bayern 1-3 Liverpool Champions League February 2019 Liverpool 0-0 Bayern Champions League August 2017 Bayern 0-3 Liverpool Audi Cup August 2001 Bayern 2-3 Liverpool Super Cup

Useful links