Liverpool vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Carabao Cup finalists take centre stage at Wembley next month as Liverpool face Chelsea but for now, they are set to engage in a Premier League battle at Anfield on Wednesday.

These two sides have played seven straight competitive draws at the end of regulation time, with the Reds coming on top through penalties to lift both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup titles back in 2022.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run following their 5-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory over Norwich City, while the Blues managed to set up a replay after playing out a goalless draw against Aston Villa in the cup competition.

Coming to the league standings, Liverpool will look to continue their stay at the summit while Mauricio Pochettino's side still look to draw closer to the top six.

Liverpool vs Chelsea kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:15 pm GMT Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Chelsea will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, January 31, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK, and is available to stream online live through discovery+.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Although Egypt are out of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, Mohamed Salah is nursing a muscle injury, while Watary Endo is still on international duty with Japan at the Asian Cup.

Joel Matip, Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic all continue to occupy the Reds' treatment room.

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to shake off his niggle after the midfield missed the Norwich game, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Dominik Szoboszlai would also be available for selection after making it to the bench last time out.

Klopp will need to pick between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo on the left flank, while being inclined to stick with Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Nunez, Diaz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Phillips, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Doak

Chelsea team news

With Nicolas Jackson still on international duty with Nigeria at the AFCON, Pochettino will continue to miss all of Reece James, Lesley Ugochukwu, Wesley Fofana, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia and Trevoh Chalobah through injuries.

Moreover, Christopher Nkunku and Malo Gusto remain in doubt despite partaking in training this week, with Levi Colwill also considered to be a touch-and-go after picking up a knock ahead of the Villa game.

Ben Chilwell can start at left-back after recovering from a hamstring injury, while Cole Palmer will possibly be slotted in a supporting role to Armando Broja upfront.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Broja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Nkunku, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Chelsea across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Premier League April 4, 2023 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Premier League January 21, 2023 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Premier League May 14, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pen.) Liverpool FA Cup February 27, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 pen.) Liverpool Carabao Cup

