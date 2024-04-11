This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liverpool Atalanta Europa LeagueGetty Images
Anfield
Anselm Noronha

Liverpool vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool are set to entertain Atalanta for a Europa League quarter-finals first-leg tie at Anfield on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, while La Dea edged Sporting CP 3-2 to make into into the last eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Atalanta kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 11, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm BST
Venue:Anfield

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here
TNT Sports UltimateWatch here

In the UK, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

The Reds will miss seven players, as Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are all nursing their respective injuries.

Klopp is expected to opt for Ibrahima Konate over Jarell Quansah in defence, while Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez are likely to feature in the XI.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kelleher, Adrian
Defenders:Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley
Midfielders:Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott
Forwards:Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Atalanta team news

Defender Giorgio Scalvini is ruled on account of a hamstring injury, while the AC Milan-owned Charles De Ketelaere came off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 league loss to Cagliari.

However, either Aleksey Miranchuk or the Liverpool-linked Teun Koopmeiners would be more likely to get the nod ahead of De Ketelaere.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi
Defenders:Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti
Midfielders:De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners
Forwards:Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Liverpool and Atalanta across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 25, 2020Liverpool 0-2 AtalantaUEFA Champions League
November 3, 2020Atalanta 0-5 LiverpoolUEFA Champions League

