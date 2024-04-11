Liverpool vs Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Liverpool and Atalanta, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool are set to entertain Atalanta for a Europa League quarter-finals first-leg tie at Anfield on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp's men thrashed Sparta Prague 11-2 on aggregate in the round of 16, while La Dea edged Sporting CP 3-2 to make into into the last eight.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Atalanta kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Anfield

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Liverpool vs Atalanta online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Liverpool and Atalanta will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with live streaming available on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

The Reds will miss seven players, as Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Ben Doak, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are all nursing their respective injuries.

Klopp is expected to opt for Ibrahima Konate over Jarell Quansah in defence, while Cody Gakpo and Joe Gomez are likely to feature in the XI.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Atalanta team news

Defender Giorgio Scalvini is ruled on account of a hamstring injury, while the AC Milan-owned Charles De Ketelaere came off the bench in Sunday's 2-1 league loss to Cagliari.

However, either Aleksey Miranchuk or the Liverpool-linked Teun Koopmeiners would be more likely to get the nod ahead of De Ketelaere.

Atalanta possible XI: Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Scamacca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Musso, Rossi Defenders: Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac, Toloi, Palomino, Bonfanti Midfielders: De Roon, Ederson, Pasalic, Adopo, Holm, Zappacosta, Hateboer, Ruggeri, Bakker, Koopmeiners Forwards: Lookman, Scamacca, Toure, De Ketelaere, Miranchuk

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Liverpool and Atalanta across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 25, 2020 Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta UEFA Champions League November 3, 2020 Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool UEFA Champions League

