UEFA Europa League Final tickets: How to buy, prices and more information

Everything you need to know about how to get tickets for Europe’s second biggest showpiece club fixture.

Few competitions in international club football come as tricky to win as the UEFA Europa League, with the European event among the continental game’s most sought-after prizes. While a more prestigious sister event in the UEFA Champions League might truly bestow immortality for clubs, the governing body’s secondary competition still offers a chance for players and managers to enter the history books.

Bringing together several of the game’s biggest names at the dawn of the season - and then adding a host more midway through, to add an additional level of intrigue and drama to its contest - a whole host of sides will be hoping they can make it all the way to the final this year, set to take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium in late May.

But just where will you be able to get your hands on UEFA Europa League Final tickets for this season? Allow GOAL to line up in the tunnel alongside you, as we offer an easy guide through where to buy them, how much they’ll cost and who might just walk out when it comes to the finale.

Where to buy 2024 UEFA Europa League Final tickets

Tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final are typically available through three outlets; the official ticket portals of both clubs who make the fixture, and directly from UEFA itself.

Like other high-demand games in additional club and international competitions, the governing body offers tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final not through traditional sales pathways but by ballot instead, in an attempt to mitigate excess demand.

You will be able to enter the ballot to purchase UEFA Europa League Final tickets through UEFA at a date closer to the fixture itself, with the governing body’s website currently offering sales only for Euro 2024.

In addition, tickets may be retailed through second-hand sites, such as StubHub, closer to the time. If you are looking to purchase tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final, keep tabs on official channels for further information.

How much are 2024 UEFA Europa League Final tickets?

Prices are yet to be unveiled officially for the 2024 UEFA Europa League Final, and will likely not be disclosed until the ballot is opened for tickets ahead of the game itself. However, GOAL can offer the prices from the 2023 edition of the final for comparison, held in Budapest.

Regular tickets were split across four price brackets, with the cheapest seats sold for €40 in Category 4. Noticeable rises followed, with Category 3 available at €65, Category 2 listed for €100 and the top-of-the-line tickets in Category 1 priced at a noticeably high €150 each.

With the cost-of-living crisis and general inflation, supporters can expect to see a further increase on those prices for the 2024 UEFA Europa League Final. However, they will remain static regardless of which teams make the showpiece game, and some clubs may opt to subsidise allocation costs as a thank-you to their fans.

How do I enter the 2024 UEFA Europa League final ballot?

Fans will be able to enter the 2024 UEFA Europa League final ballot directly through UEFA’s own ticketing portal. However, the fixture is currently not yet open for applications.

Head to uefa.com/tickets for further information and keep your eyes on any official updates from the governing body’s official media channels.

When will the 2024 UEFA Europa League final ballot open?

The 2024 UEFA Europa League final ballot does not yet have an official date, but is likely to be staged towards the latter stages of the competition.

Last season, the ballot closed a month out from the match, ahead of the semi-finals. As such, it is likely that the window will open following the quarter-finals.

Interested parties are advised to keep their eye on UEFA’s official website for further information.

Where does the 2024 UEFA Europa League final take place?

The 2024 UEFA Europa League Final will take place at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, on May 22, 2024. The home of the Republic of Ireland football team and the Ireland rugby union team, the ground is the regular home of the FAI Cup Final and previously hosted the 2021 Nations Cup, as well as major international rock and pop concerts.

Aviva Stadium will host the UEFA Europa League Final for a second time, having previously hosted in 2011 when the all-Portuguese final between Porto and Braga saw the former claim a 1-0 victory under manager Andre Villas-Boas. The ground was meant to host fixtures during the pan-continental Euro 2020, before the pandemic forced them to drop out of hosting duties, while it will stage games at Euro 2028.

Where can I watch the 2024 UEFA Europa League Final?

The 2024 UEFA Champions League Final is set to be broadcast by the competition’s current television and streaming partners. TNT Sports will showcase the game in the United Kingdom, while in the United States, Paramount+ will carry the fixture.

Timings will be confirmed closer to the match itself.

FAQs

When will the UEFA Europa League Final take place?

The 2024 UEFA Europa League Final will take place on May 22, 2024. The match will be held at Aviva Stadium, in Dublin.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that the venue has hosted the fixture, having held the event in 2011.

Where can I buy tickets for the UEFA Europa League Final?

UEFA Europa League final tickets are officially sold by three outlets; UEFA’s official ticket portal, plus those of the two respective finalists who will compete in the climactic game.

As the teams involved will not be confirmed until the conclusion of the semi-finals, all limited early ticket releases for the fixture are sold through UEFA.

Alternatively, fans can also consider secondary resale markets such as StubHub, though be aware that purchases may not go live until the finalists have been confirmed.

Will I be able to buy UEFA Europa League Final tickets through secondary sites?

Fans who are unsuccessful in the official ballot or unable to purchase tickets through one of the two clubs set to compete in the 2024 UEFA Europa League Final may be able to still purchase their seat through a secondary resale site such as StubHub.

Please be aware that tickets will not be officially available until UEFA officially signals the start of sales themselves, so any seats available prior on resale sites may be counterfeit. Ensure you have read all terms and conditions around any potential purchases.

Final Words

The 2024 UEFA Europa League Final will be one of the most in-demand sporting events of the season, with large demand expected to outweigh the overall allocation for seats. If you are not a season-ticket holder for one of the sides involved, then you’ll be relying on success in the ballot to make it count.

Alternatively, fans can still examine extra options such as secondary resale sites like StubHub, as they look to pick up their seat and see the climax to a thrilling season.