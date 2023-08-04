Liverpool squad numbers 2023-24 in full

GOAL runs down the full list of shirt numbers in Liverpool squad for the 2023/24 season, including new recruits Mac Allister & Szoboszlai.

Liverpool have a serious job on their hands as they look return to the Champions League spots at the very least, and challenge again for trophies in the 2023/24 season.

Jurgen Klopp's lost some reliable heads, but also has some shiny new toys to work with as he looks to get his team back to competing at the top after a disappointing campaign that saw them finish outside of top-four spots in the Premier League for the first time in a long while.

Klopp's revamp of the Reds' squad has already begun with the arrivals of Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai for a combined £105m so far in the summer transfer window, but what shirt numbers have the new arrivals claimed at Anfield?

Mac Allister, for one, has been handed the number ten shirt, vacated by Sadio Mane after his switch to Bayern Munich last summer, while others to have graced the number include John Barnes, Luis Garcia, Philippe Coutinho and Michael Owen.

Szoboszlai, meanwhile, picked the number eight shirt, vacated by Naby Keita after his departure earlier this summer. The Hungarian midfielder's decision to chose the specific number was somewhat influenced by his tattoo of Reds' iconic former captain Steven Gerrard.

On the flip side, there have been a raft of departures, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving the club upon the expiry of their contracts in June. Former club captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho also waved goodbye to Anfield in favour of lucrative moves to Saudi Arabia.

The mass exodus has led to a reshuffling of the squad numbers ahead of the new season, while more new signing are set to follow between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Worry not! GOAL will be your go-to source for all official squad number updates ahead of the new season.

Liverpool squad numbers

After a hit-and-miss debut season, club-record signing Darwin Nunez took up the iconic number nine shirt, last worn by Firmino prior to his exit this summer. The Uruguayan hitman previously wore the No. 27, but moved quickly to switch numbers in the off-season.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz follows in the footsteps of Liverpool’s legends Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, Steve McManaman, Luis Suarez, and more recently, Milner in wearing the number seven for the Reds.

No. Player Position 1 Alisson Goalkeeper 2 J oe Gomez Defender 4 Virgil van Dijk Defender 5 Ibrahima Konaté Defender 6 Thiago Alcantara Midfielder 7 Luis Diaz Forward 8 Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder 9 Darwin Núñez Forward 10 Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder 11 Mohammed Salah Forward 13 Adrián Goalkeeper 17 Curtis Jones Midfielder 18 Cody Gakpo Forward 19 Harvey Elliott Midfielder 20 Diogo Jota Forward 21 Kostas Tsimikas Defender 26 Andy Robertson Defender 32 Joel Matip Defender 42 Bobby Clark Midfielder 43 Stefan Bajcetic Midfielder 45 Marcelo Pitaluga Goalkeeper 46 Rhys Williams Defender 47 Nat Phillips Defender 50 Ben Doak Forward 62 Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper 66 Trent-Alexander Arnold Defender 80 Tyler Morton Midfielder