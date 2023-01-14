Klopp ranks Liverpool's disastrous loss to Brighton as worst game of his entire managerial career

Jurgen Klopp could not hide his frustration after seeing his Liverpool team soundly beaten by Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool lost 3-0

Back-to-back Premier League defeats

Klopp admits it's a "low point"

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool slipped to a heavy 3-0 defeat to Brighton in the Premier League with the victory sending the Seagulls above the Reds in the table. Klopp's men have now lost back-to-back games for the second time this season and the manager admitted his team were well beaten by Roberto De Zerbi's men.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Massively frustrated. Congrats to Brighton, they played a super game against a bad opponent. We were really not good today and I can't remember a good phase, period or whatever," he said to PLP. "We tried to help the boys with a different formation but it didn't work out at all. My responsibility, I know that. Tried to change it again in the second half but we were completely on the wrong foot.

"In moments it looked too easy for Brighton, the organisation was completely gone. It was too easy. It was just too easy and you cannot get back in this game. I can't remember a worse game, not just at Liverpool, and that's my responsibility. It's a low point."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's defeat leaves the Reds down in ninth place in the Premier League table – after Brentford beat Bournemouth to steal into eighth spot – and facing a real battle to finish in the top four. Klopp's side are seven points behind the Champions League spots and have already been beaten six times in the Premier League this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face an FA Cup third-round replay against Wolves on Tuesday and then head to Chelsea in the Premier League next Saturday.