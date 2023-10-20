Hands off Liverpool & Man City! Brighton sensation Kaoru Mitoma signs new long-term Brighton contract to end transfer speculation

Liverpool and Manchester City target Kaoru Mitoma has signed a new long-term contract with Brighton.

Mitoma signs extension with Brighton

Will stay at Amex until 2027

Liverpool and Man City wanted to sign forward

WHAT HAPPENED? The Japan international has been one of the Seagulls' key figures and played an important role in firing them to Europe last season, registering seven goals and six assists in the Premier League. He joined Brighton from Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in 2021, but was loaned out to Belgian club Union SG to further develop his game. He returned in 2022-23 and has grown significantly under the guidance of manager Roberto De Zerbi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitoma has continued his rich vein of form in this season and boasts three goals and four assists in just 11 matches. His stunning strike against Wolverhampton Wanderers earned him the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for August.

Mitoma's consistent performances have been rewarded with a bumper contract that will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2027. This is a statement of intent to his potential suitors, which include Premier League giants like Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “Ensuring that a player of Kaoru’s quality will remain with us for the long term is fantastic news," said technical director David Weir.

“Kaoru adapted to the Premier League last season and has quickly become one of our most important players. His success is also a reflection of the work of the departments that have played a role in his recruitment, helped him gain important experience on loan and ultimately become a big part of Roberto’s first team group. I have no doubt that our supporters will be delighted with the news.”

WHAT NEXT? Mitoma will be back in action against Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League.