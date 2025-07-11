Liverpool CEO confirms Diogo Jota and brother Andre Silva will receive tributes ahead of Reds' pre-season opener at Preston North End

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan has confirmed that tributes to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre SIlva will be paid ahead of the club’s return to action.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Reds are set to take in their customary pre-season opener against Preston North End on Sunday. Said contest will be their first since the tragic passing of Portuguese forward Jota and his brother in a road traffic accident.

Jota and Silva passed away when travelling through northern Spain on July 3, with the pair heading to a ferry port that would have taken them back to the United Kingdom. Liverpool delayed the start of pre-season training in the wake of that distressing news.

Messages of condolence have flooded in from around the world, with many fans leaving flowers, shirts and scarves at a memorial outside Anfield. Several members of Liverpool’s playing and coaching teams attended the funeral of Jota and Silva in Gondomar on July 5.

WHAT HOGAN SAID

The Premier League champions are now preparing to get back onto the field, with Hogan telling LFC TV that the club have short and long term tributes planned for Jota. He said: “As a club, there’s been lots of ideas and certainly within the supporter base lots of ideas. That’s something we’ll take forward with the family and we want to have those conversations at the appropriate time.

“Obviously they have gone through an unimaginable situation over the course of the last several days. We certainly will, obviously, remember both Andre and Diogo and at the appropriate time we’ll make those plans clear.

“We’ve got the match on Sunday at Deepdale and we’ll of course remember them at that match. Then the tour, then we come back to Anfield and then the season starts, so we’re thinking about all of those moments. Of course, we want to make sure we do the right thing and appropriately remember both Andre and Diogo.”

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL?

Liverpool will be heading to Asia before returning to Merseyside for a meeting with Athletic Club. They will then face Crystal Palace in the Community Shield and Bournemouth on the opening weekend of the 2025-26 Premier League season.