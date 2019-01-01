Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus join race for Lukaku

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has passed a medical at Chinese club Shanghai SIPG and is on the verge of completing a transfer, reports Sky Sports News.

The Austrian is set to leave the London Stadium for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28m) after spending two years with the club.

The Hammers are reportedly willing to accept an offer below their valuation of the 30-year-old, with Kaveh Solhekol telling Sky Sports News: "They are so desperate to get him out of the club that they are willing to do a terrible deal to get him out of West Ham.