Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus join race for Lukaku

Roma close to signing Pau Lopez
Roma are close to adding Real Betis goalkeeper Pau Lopez to their ranks, reports MARCA.
The Serie A side submitted an improved offer for the 24-year-old, which amounts to €22 million (£20m/$25m) plus 50 percent of the rights to Tonny Sanabria.
Roma struggled to replace Alisson after he departed for Liverpool last season, with summer signing Robin Olsen failing to impress between the sticks.
€25m Arnautovic passes Shanghai SIPG medical
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic has passed a medical at Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG and is on the verge of completing a transfer, reports Sky Sports News.
The Austrian is set to leave the London Stadium for a fee of €25 million (£22m/$28m) after spending two years with the club.
The Hammers are reportedly willing to accept an offer below their valuation of the 30-year-old, with Kaveh Solhekol telling Sky Sports News: "They are so desperate to get him out of the club that they are willing to do a terrible deal to get him out of West Ham.
Lyon make contact with Rennes for Andre
Lyon have made contact with Rennes over a potential move for their captain Benjamin Andre, reports L'Equipe.
The 28-year-old has been with Rennes since 2014 and has made 184 appearances for the club, and despite interest from Lille it is Lyon who have made the first move for Andre.
The defensive midfielder fits the bill for sporting director Juninho, who is looking for a player with similar abilities to that of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart.
Juventus join race for Lukaku
The striker was thought to be heading to Inter but the Old Lady could be out to disrupt a move
Juventus have joined Inter in the race to sign Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku, reports gianlucadimarzio.com.
The Nerazzurri have been linked with the Belgian throughout the summer as they look to replace the outgoing Mauro Icardi, who has been linked with a move to Turin.
The Red Devils have reportedly placed a valuation of £75 million ($94m) on the striker, who scored 12 league goals in 32 appearances last season.
James to miss Real Madrid pre-season camp amidst Napoli rumours
James Rodriguez is set to be a notable absentee from Real Madrid's pre-season trip to Canada with a move to Napoli in the pipeline, reports MARCA.
The Colombian's future lies away from Santiago Bernabeu with Zinedine Zidane not considering him as part of his plans for the future, while James himself does not wish to return to Madrid.
The 27-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, who opted not to make the move permanent at the end of this past season.