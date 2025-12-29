This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoZambia
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium
team-logoMorocco
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Zambia vs Morocco Africa Cup of Nations game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Zambia vs Morocco live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.   

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Fanatiz USA, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, fubo, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
🇬🇧 UKChannel 4, E4
🇨🇦 CanadabeIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
🇦🇺 Australia beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports Connect
🌍 South / Sub-Saharan AfricaMáXimo 360, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport Grandstand, SABC Plus, SABC 2, SA FM
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia
🇮🇳 IndiaBet365

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Zambia vs Morocco kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. A
Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

Team news & squads

Zambia vs Morocco Probable lineups

ZambiaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestMAR
1
W. Mwanza
21
D. Chanda
6
B. Sakala
2
M. Banda
8
L. Musonda
25
O. Tembo
17
K. Kangwa
28
D. Simukonda
10
F. Sakala
9
L. Banda
20
P. Daka
1
Y. Bounou
18
J. El Yamiq
3
N. Mazraoui
5
N. Aguerd
26
A. Salah-Eddine
13
E. Ben Seghir
24
N. El Aynaoui
8
A. Ounahi
10
B. Diaz
19
Y. En-Nesyri
23
B. El Khannouss

4-3-3

MARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Sichone

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • W. Regragui

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

Zambia Latest News

Should the coaching staff opt for continuity with only minimal adjustments, Francis Mwansa is tipped to continue between the posts.

At the back, there is also expected to be stability, with Mathews Banda, Benson Sakala, Dominic Chanda and Frankie Musonda all in line to keep their places in the starting XI.

Morocco Latest News

For Morocco, the main concern from the Comoros encounter was the early withdrawal of former Wolves centre-back Romain Saïss, casting some doubt over his availability for Friday’s fixture. 

Achraf Hakimi is being closely monitored as the medical staff assesses his condition ahead of the match.

Form

ZMB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

ZMB

Last 5 matches

MAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

