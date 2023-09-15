How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham are set to face defending champions Manchester City in their fifth game of the season.

The Hammers have not lost any of their opening four games this season, winning three and drawing one. They come into this on the back of 2-1 win over Luton Town, making it three wins on the trot. However they are currently winless in their last 15 Premier League games against the Cityzens.

City are the only side to win all of their first four games in the Premier League so far. Pep Guardiola's men have conceded the least amount of goals (2) in the league so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Man City kick-off time

Date: September 16th, 2023 Kick-off time: 4pm BST Venue: London Stadium

The game will be played at London Stadium, home of West Ham, at 10:00am EST on September 15.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be available to watch and stream in the UK.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is unavailable for selection due to injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted Man City XI: Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Palmeiri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal, Cresswell Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Man City team news

City have three injury concerns with goalkeeper Zack Steffen, star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and forward Jack Grealish are unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Phillips, Bernardo, Foden, Kovacic, Nunes Forwards: Doku, Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City are unbeaten in each of their last 15 meetings with the Hammers, having kept a cleansheet in their last two games.

Date Match Competition May 4th, 2023 Man City 3-0 West Ham Premier League August 7th, 2022 West Ham 0-2 Man City Premier League

