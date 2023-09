Kyle Walker has signed a new contract with Manchester City until 2026, after turning down the chance to move to Bayern Munich.

Walker extends City contract

Commits to club until 2026

The right-back has cleared up any doubts about his future with Pep Guardiola's side after signing a new deal with the treble winners.

