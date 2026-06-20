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West Ham United

West Ham United Overview

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

Man Utd make shock Crysencio Summerville enquiry

Manchester United have launched a surprise transfer enquiry for West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville following his standout showing in the Netherlands' first game at the World Cup. The Red Devils have positioned the 24-year-old high on their shortlist, though any potential deal hinges heavily on resolving the future of current forward Marcus Rashford.

TransfersManchester United
Anton Ferdinand Beast Mode On Podcast

🎥 | Anton Ferdinand on John Terry incident, West Ham & more

Former West Ham and Sunderland defender Anton Ferdinand joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the latest episode of the Beast Mode On Podcast. The 41-year-old discusses his journey through professional football and the experiences that shaped him both on and off the pitch. From coming through the ranks with the Hammers and establishing himself in the Premier League, Ferdinand reflects on the highs and challenges of life at the highest level of the game.

ExclusiveA. Ferdinand
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Standings

Bundesliga crestBundesliga

PosTeamPWDLFA+/-PTSForm
6SC Verl crestSC Verl3818101082483464
W
L
W
L
W
7Alemannia Aachen crestAlemannia Aachen381971276571964
W
W
D
W
W
81860 Munich crest1860 Munich381511125453156
L
L
D
W
D
9Wehen Wiesbaden crestWehen Wiesbaden38158155452253
W
L
L
D
D
10Waldhof Mannheim crestWaldhof Mannheim38157165972-1352
L
W
L
D
D
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Betting spotlight

Argentina vs Austria predictions: Austria spring a shock
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Frequently asked questions

West Ham United were founded in 1895 as Thames Ironworks F.C, later renamed to West Ham United in 1900.

British businessman David Sullivan owns 38.8% stake in the club and co-owns West Ham with David Kretinsky of 1890s Holdings (27%), Vanessa Gold of Family Trust (25.1%), J. Albert Smith of WHU LLC (8%) and other investors (1.1%).

West Ham United play all their home games at the London Stadium, moving from their former home venue Boleyn Ground in 2016, which served the club's base for over a century. There are plans to expand London Stadium's capacity to 67,000.

The London Stadium has a capacity of 62,500, making it London's fourth-largest stadium.

West Ham have won five major honours during their history, which includes three FA Cups as well as the 2022-23 UEFA Conference League.

West Ham United have never won the English top-flight. Their best-ever finish was third position in the 1985-86 season of the-then English first division.

Former English defender Billy Bonds is West Ham's leading appearance maker of all-time, featuring for the club in 799 games across 21 seasons.

With 326 goals in 505 games, Vic Watson is the greatest goalscorer in the history of West Ham United.

Bobby Moore, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole and Mark Noble are among West Ham's biggest-ever stars, with the London side also famously once managing to lure Argentina internationals Carlos Tevez and Javier Mascherano to the club.

Avram Grant, Alan Pardew, David Moyes, Gianfranco Zola, and Manuel Pellegrini are among the most acclaimed managers to have been at the helm for West Ham United.

West Ham United are nicknamed The Irons and The Hammers, a reference to the club's first name, Thames Ironworks F.C.

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