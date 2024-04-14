Udinese vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news

Roma look to continue their winning gallop under Daniele De Rossi as they face a relegation-threatened Udinese in the Serie A.

Udinese have garnered 28 points from 31 games as the Italian side are just two points away from safety making the clash against Roma a must-win game for the hosts.

Roma, on the other hand, will look to continue their sublime form having earned an integral one-goal lead in the Europa League in the first leg against Italian powerhouses AC Milan.

Udinese vs Roma kick-off time

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm BST Venue: Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese and Roma square off at the Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli on April 14, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm BST in the UK.

How to watch Udinese vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Udinese and Roma will be available to watch on TNT Sports in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Sandi Lovric and Florian Thauvin were the latest entrants to Udinese's treatment room after the side's defeat to Inter.

Former Barcelona winger Gerard Deulofeu and English forward Keinan Davis are the other injury-absentees for the hosts.

Lorenzo Lucca has thundered seven goals this season as he'll spearhead Bianconeri's forward line.

Udinese predicted XI: Okoye; Kristensen, Bijol, Perez; Ebosele, Zarraga, Walace, Samardzic, Kamara; Pereyra; Lucca

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Silvestri, Padelli. Defenders: Pérez, Bijol, Kamara, Kabasele, Ferreira, Ebosse, Tikvić, Giannetti, Kristensen, Abankwah Midfielders: Samardžić, Pereyra, Lovrić, Walace, Ebosele, Payero, Zemura, Ehizibue, Pejičić, Zarraga Forwards: Thauvin, Deulofeu, Lucca, Brenner, Success, Davis

Roma team news

Bayer Leverkusen-loanee Sardar Azmoun is confined to the injury table owing to a hamstring injury ashe's the solitary player ruled out with Evan Ndicka returning from his suspension.

De Rossi would be aiming to rotate his side with an intriguing Europa League reverse-leg coming up next week against AC Milan.

Injury-prone Chris Smalling could be pushed to the bench alongside marquee goalscorer Paulo Dybala with the latter scoring 12 goals in the Serie A this term.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Bove; Baldanzi, Lukaku, Zalewski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Bove, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, El Shaarawy

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Nov 2023 Roma 3-1 Udinese Serie A 17 Apr 2023 Roma 3-0 Udinese Serie A 5 Sept 2022 Udinese 4-0 Roma Serie A 13 Mar 2022 Udinese 1-1 Roma Serie A 24 Sept 2021 Roma 1-0 Udinese Serie A

