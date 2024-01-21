South Africa vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

South Africa will look to bounce back from their early defeat in the AFCON 2023 as they face Namibia who enter the contest on the back of a victory in their opening encounter.
South Africa were outclassed by Mali in their inaugural AFCON 2023 match as they conceded two goals in the span of six minutes. Bafana Bafana will now be looking to transform their fortunes against Namibia otherwise they could be dumped out of the continental competition.
Namibia, on the other hand, defeated Tunisia in an intriguing contest as Deon Hotto scored a crucial goal in the dying minutes of the game. Another victory over South Africa would see them earn a Round of 16 spot.
South Africa vs Namibia kick-off time
|Date:
|January 21, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium
South Africa and Namibia will face off at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on January 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch South Africa vs Namibia online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between South Africa and Namibia will be available to watch on SuperSport in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
South Africa team news
Burnley forward Lyle Foster was South Africa's leading goalscorer in the qualifying tournament and was one of the most crucial players leading up to the tournament. But his withdrawal from the tournament owing to personal reasons has affected South Africa which was evident when they fired blanks against Mali.
The manager could be forced to make some tweaks to the eleven with the Bafana Bafana vying for an opportunity to stay afloat in the tournament.
South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mobbie, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mayambela, Sithole, Mokoena, Tau; Lepasa, Makgopa.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Williams, Mothwa, Goss
|Defenders:
|Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau
|Midfielders:
|Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena,
|Forwards:
|Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela,
Namibia team news
Deon Hotto was the star of Namibia's opener against Tunisia scoring a jaw-dropping goal in the 88th minute and the forward will once again be leading the line for Namibia.
Peter Shalulile will be the man upfront for Namibia as he faces his club teammates as the forward operates his stuff for South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns.
Namibia predicted XI: Kazapua; Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanuman; Petrus, Iimbondi, Shitembi, Tijueza, Hotto; Shalulile
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro
|Defenders:
|Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus
|Midfielders:
|Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza
|Forwards:
|Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|9 Sept 2023
|South Africa 0-0 Namibia
|Friendlies
|8 Oct 2020
|South Africa 1-1 Namibia
|Friendlies
|29 Jun 2019
|South Africa 1-0 Namibia
|Africa Cup of Nations
|5 Jun 2018
|South Africa 4-1 Namibia
|COSAFA Cup Placement
|7 Jul 2017
|Namibia 0-1 South Africa
|Friendlies