South Africa vs Namibia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and Namibia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South Africa will look to bounce back from their early defeat in the AFCON 2023 as they face Namibia who enter the contest on the back of a victory in their opening encounter.

South Africa were outclassed by Mali in their inaugural AFCON 2023 match as they conceded two goals in the span of six minutes. Bafana Bafana will now be looking to transform their fortunes against Namibia otherwise they could be dumped out of the continental competition.

Namibia, on the other hand, defeated Tunisia in an intriguing contest as Deon Hotto scored a crucial goal in the dying minutes of the game. Another victory over South Africa would see them earn a Round of 16 spot.

South Africa vs Namibia kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 :00 pm GMT Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

South Africa and Namibia will face off at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on January 21, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch South Africa vs Namibia online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between South Africa and Namibia will be available to watch on SuperSport in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

South Africa team news

Burnley forward Lyle Foster was South Africa's leading goalscorer in the qualifying tournament and was one of the most crucial players leading up to the tournament. But his withdrawal from the tournament owing to personal reasons has affected South Africa which was evident when they fired blanks against Mali.

The manager could be forced to make some tweaks to the eleven with the Bafana Bafana vying for an opportunity to stay afloat in the tournament.

South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mobbie, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mayambela, Sithole, Mokoena, Tau; Lepasa, Makgopa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela,

Namibia team news

Deon Hotto was the star of Namibia's opener against Tunisia scoring a jaw-dropping goal in the 88th minute and the forward will once again be leading the line for Namibia.

Peter Shalulile will be the man upfront for Namibia as he faces his club teammates as the forward operates his stuff for South African outfit Mamelodi Sundowns.

Namibia predicted XI: Kazapua; Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanuman; Petrus, Iimbondi, Shitembi, Tijueza, Hotto; Shalulile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro Defenders: Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus Midfielders: Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza Forwards: Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 9 Sept 2023 South Africa 0-0 Namibia Friendlies 8 Oct 2020 South Africa 1-1 Namibia Friendlies 29 Jun 2019 South Africa 1-0 Namibia Africa Cup of Nations 5 Jun 2018 South Africa 4-1 Namibia COSAFA Cup Placement 7 Jul 2017 Namibia 0-1 South Africa Friendlies

