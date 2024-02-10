South Africa vs DR Congo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Africa Cup of Nations third-place playoff

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between South Africa and DR Congo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

South Africa and DR Congo will wrap up their respective AFCON 2023 campaigns when they meet in a third-place play-off match on Saturday.

South Africa lost to Nigeria in their semi-final encounter despite some valiant efforts to stay in the hunt for the trophy. The Bafana Bafana equalized the billing in the last minute of injury time thanks to Teboho Mokoena's penalty. But Mokoena missed a crucial penalty in the shootout alongside Evidence Makgopa as South Africa lost to Nigeria on penalties 4-2.

DR Congo conceded a thrilling goal from Borussia Dortmund's forward Sebastian Haller as hosts Ivory Coast marched into the finals of the tournament. DR Congo had a shambolic outing in the semi-final but they would be vying to cap off a scintillating tournament with a bronze medal.

South Africa vs DR Congo kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny

South Africa and DR Congo will lock horns at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny on February 10, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch South Africa vs DR Congo online - TV channels & live streams

The AFCON 2023 encounter between South Africa and DR Congo will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football in the UK.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

South Africa team news

The Bafana Bafana could switch back to a back four in their defensive structure after opting to replicate Nigeria's three centre-backs formation in the semi-final.

Siyanda Xulu is touted to keep his place as a centre-back with Grant Kekana picking up a red card in extra time in the clash against Nigeria ruling him out of South Africa's last game of the tournament.

South Africa predicted XI: Williams; Mudau, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba; Mokoena, Sithole; Morena, Zwane, Tau; Makgopa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Williams, Mothwa, Goss Defenders: Mobbie, Mashego, Xulu, Modiba, Mvala, Kekana, Sibisi, Mudau, Xoki Midfielders: Mokoena, Adams, Maseko, Sithole, Monare, Morena, Mthethwa Forwards: Appollis, Makgopa, Tau, Zwane, Lepasa, Mayambela, Mokwana

DR Congo team news

DR Congo could make just one switch to their side that featured in the semi-final clash against Ivory Coast with Theo Bongonda touted to displace Gael Kakuta in the eleven after the latter was substituted after the first half in the previous clash as well.

DR Congo predicted XI: M'Pasi; Kalulu, Mbemba, Inonga, Masuaku; Pickel, Moutoussamy; Elia, Bongonda, Wissa; Bakambu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mpasi, Bertaud, Siadi Ngusia Defenders: Inonga, Bayeye, Kayembe, Bushiri, Mbemba, Kalulu, Masuaku Midfielders: Tshibola, Diangana, Moutoussamy, Bongonda, Elia, Kakuta, Pickel, Mfulu Forwards: Katompa Mvumpa, Bakambu, Mayele, Wissa, Banza

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12 Sept 2023 South Africa 1-0 DR Congo International Friendly 8 Oct 2005 South Africa 2-2 DR Congo FIFA World Cup 5 Sept 2004 DR Congo 1-0 South Africa FIFA World Cup 27 Jan 2000 South Africa 1-0 DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations 25 Feb 1998 South Africa 2-1 DR Congo Africa Cup of Nations

