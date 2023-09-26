Scotland vs Belgium: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Scotland and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women's side prepare to host Belgium's Women side at the Hampden Park in a fierce UEFA Women's Nations League clash.

The home side were handed a narrow defeat by the Three Lionesses in their opening fixture of the Women's Nations League pushing them down to third spot in the table. Goals from Lucy Bronze and Lauren Hemp late in the first half saw the reigning European champions edge towards a narrow victory at the Stadium of Light.

Despite the result, Scotland's side showed some valiant effort and despite Kirsty Hanson cutting down the deficit, the visitors failed to find the back of the net again resulting in a loss. Pedro Martinez Losa would still be confident of pulling out a rabbit from the hat when they lock horns with Belgium in front of their own faithful.

On the other hand, Belgium's Women side kicked-off their campaign with a scintillating victory against Netherland's Women. Jill Roord broke the deadlock for Netherlands before Marie Detruyer's equaliser for the Belgian Red Flames just two minutes after Roord's strike. With a game heading towards a draw, UDG Tenerife's star forward Jassina Blom found the back of the net in injury time to win the game for the home side and seed them at the pinnacle of Group A.

A win against the home side would see Belgium cement their position at the top of the table and would also make their life easy before they face England.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Scotland vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: September 26, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

How to watch Scotland vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

The UEFA Women's Nations League fixture can be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Manchester United's midfielder Emma Watson is nursing an injury and failed to feature in the clash against England. Watson's injury saw Ranger's striker Kirsty Howat given a national call-up as the latter would be vying to produce her worth for Scotland.

Other than that Pedro Martinez Losa doesn't have any injury concerns before they prepare themselves to host Belgium.

Scotland Predicted XI: Gibson; Mclauchlan, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Kerr, Grimshaw; Emslie, Weir, Hanson, Thomas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, Cumings Defenders: McLauchlan, Howard, Corsie, Docherty, Mukandi, Clark, Napier Midfielders: Kerr, Grimshaw, Emslie, Gallacher, Maclean, Rodgers Forwards: Weir, Hanson, Thomas, Brown, Evans, Davidson

Belgium team news

Belgium's veteran goalkeeper Nicky Evrard will be guarding the goal once again for the Belgian Red Flares. Ives Serneels prefers a back four of Feli Delacauw, Sari Kees, Laura De Neve, and Laura Deloose who'll be seeded in Belgium's defensive line.

All eyes would be on Marie Detruyer who bagged Belgium's opening goal in the UEFA Women's Nations League this term and she'll be supported by Fortuna Sittard's Tessa Wullaert in attack.

Talented prodigy Hannah Eurlings has pulled out of the competition after an injury which saw her hobble off the pitch late in the first half. Eurlings replacement Jassina Blom scored the tie-breaking goal for Belgium against Netherlands and she could be given a start this time out.

Defender Amy Littel has been called to Belgium's squad as Eurlings replacement.

Belgium Predicted XI: Evrard; Delacauw, Kees, De Neve, Deloose; De Caigny, Missipo, Vanhaevermaet; Detruyer, Wullaert, Blom

Position Players Goalkeepers: Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus Defenders: Delacauw, Kees, De Neve, Deloose, Van Belle, Philtjens, Littel Midfielders: De Caigny, Missipo, Vanhaevermaet, Cayman, Teulings, Ampoorter Forwards: Detruyer, Wullaert, Wijnants, Blom, Fon, Janssens

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous five encounters between the two sides, Scotland Woman have won thrice while Belgium Woman have won the fixture twice.

Date Match Competition 12 April 2017 Belgium 5-0 Scotland Friendlies Women 9 April 2008 Belgium 0-1 Scotland Friendlies Women 6 September 2006 Belgium 0-3 Scotland Friendlies Women 21 April 2002 Scotland 4-0 Belgium Women's WC Qualification Europe 25 November 2001 Belgium 3-2 Scotland Women's WC Qualification Europe

