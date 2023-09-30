Salernitana vs Inter: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels and kick-off time

How to watch the Serie A match between Salernitana and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Salernitana are vying to pick up their first three points of the new Serie-A campaign as three draws and three losses in their opening six games have left them trailing in the 17th position.

Facing Empoli midweek, Tommaso Baldanzi's strike midway through the first half turned out to be the point of difference as Sousa's side were handed another defeat in a disastrous campaign for them thus far. The home side have never defeated Inter since reclaiming a spot back into Italy's premier division.

They would be looking to replicate their heroics from last season when Antonio Candreva's thunderous strike in injury time salvaged the Granata a fantastic draw.

Inter's 2-1 defeat against Sassuolo at the San Siro might have ruined their perfect start to the campaign but Simone Inzaghi would be hoping to leave the result behind them and produce a scintillating performance on the pitch.

Inzaghi hoped to see better precision from his side as Inter look to win their sixth game of the campaign and continue to lead the Italian division. With AC Milan breathing down the neck in the race to the Scudetto, the Nerazzurri would want to stay ahead of their neighbours and pave the way to a title winning campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Salernitana vs Inter kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Arechi

Salernitana will host Inter Milan at the Stadio Arechi with kick-off tipped at 7:45 pm BST.

How to watch Salernitana vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie-A fixture between Salernitana and Inter can be watched on TNT Sports 2.

Team news & squads

Salernitana team news

Salernitana have two injury concerns before they prepare to host Inter with Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi and Lassana Coulibaly out injured. Ikwuemesi is recovering from a tear in the abductor muscle while Coulibaly has a nose injury.

Salernitana's star striker Boulaye Dia has found the net just once this season and Sousa would need his prolific star to step up against Inter.

Salernitana Predicted XI: Ochoa; Lovato, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Martegani, Maggiore, Bradaric; Kastanos, Candreva; Dia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo Defenders: Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Bronn, Gyomber, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia Midfielders: Legowski, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani Forwards: Jovanes, Sfait, Tchaouna, Dia, Botheim, Stewart

Inter team news

Summer arrivals Marko Arnautovic and Juan Cuadrado from Bologna and Juventus, respectively are nursing injuries and will be unavailable for selection. Joining the duo on the injury table is former Monza midfielder Stefano Sensi who has some muscular problems to clear from.

Argentine World Cup winner Lautaro Martinez has failed to find the back of the net in Inter's last three outings after scoring five goals in the first three Serie-A games. Martinez would be vying to add to his tally on Saturday and revive his fantastic goal scoring touch.

Inter Predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Sanchez, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, de Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Asllani, Agoume, Barella, Fratessi, Klassen, Dumfries, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

In the previous 5 games between the two sides, Inter have won thrice while Salernitana have won just once. The last fixture between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw at the same venue in April 2023.

Date Match Competition 7 April 2023 Salernitana 1-1 Inter Serie A 16 October 2022 Inter 2-0 Salernitana Serie A 5 March 2022 Inter 5-0 Salernitana Serie A 18 December 2021 Salernitana 0-5 Inter Serie A 11 April 1999 Salernitana 2-0 Inter Serie A

