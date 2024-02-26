Roma vs Torino: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Roma look to continue their winning streak in the Serie A as they host a Torino side who are vying to bounce back after a defeat.
Roma's resurgence under the new leadership of Daniele De Rossi has been scintillating to notice as the Italian heavyweights have four wins and just one defeat in their previous five encounters.
Torino, on the other hand, are at the equator of the table as they were defeated by a 10-man Lazio in their previous outing and they would want to halt Roma's winning chariot and get back to winning ways at the Stadio Olimpico.
Roma vs Torino kick-off time
|Date:
|February 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Roma will host Torino at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on February 26, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Roma vs Torino online - TV channels & live streams
The clash will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
Roma will miss the services of former Chelsea prodigy Tammy Abraham as the striker continues his stint in the treatment room owing to a cruciate ligament tear.
RB Leipzig-loanee Angelino would be vying to earn a start in the eleven after Roma put a shift in Europe midweek while Algerian midfielder Houssem Aouar would be aiming to get a call-up in the engine room for the hosts.
Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, El Shaarawy, Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Ndicka, Mancini, Smalling, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Sanches, Aouar, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
|Forwards:
|Dybala, Lukaku, Abraham, Azmoun, El Shaarawy
Torino team news
Italian defender Alessandro Buongiorno suffered a disastrous injury last month ruling the defender out of contention while Dutch international Perr Schuurs' campaign has ended early after suffering a cruciate ligament tear.
Torino predicted XI: Milinkovic-Savic; Djidi, Lovato, Masina; Bellanova, Linetty, Ilic, Lazaro, Vlasic; Sanabria, Zapata
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Milinkovic-Savic, Popa, Gemello
|Defenders:
|Zima, N'Guessan
|Midfielders:
|Ricci, Tameze, Ilic, Linetty, Gineitis, Bellanova, Lazaro, Vlasic
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Zapata, Pellegri, Radonjic, Karamoh, Seck
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25 Sept 2023
|Torino 1-1 Roma
|Serie A
|8 Apr 2023
|Torino 0-1 Roma
|Serie A
|13 Nov 2022
|Roma 1-1 Torino
|Serie A
|21 May 2022
|Torino 0-3 Roma
|Serie A
|28 Nov 2021
|Roma 1-0 Torino
|Serie A