Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Shreyas Rai

Roma vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Roma crosses swords against a relegation-threatened Sassuolo in an intriguing Serie A clash on Sunday.

Roma's scintillating gallop since Daniele De Rossi's arrival continued as the Italian heavyweights thrashed Brighton out of the Europa League 4-1 on aggregate. The side has the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Bologna who are in fourth position in the standings with all three points.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are hovering around the relegation zone in the Serie A as they have managed just 23 points in 28 games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date:March 17, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma and Sassuolo will face each other at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 1Watch here

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Former Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku are in the treatment room due to an ankle injury and thigh injury, respectively.

Smalling's international teammate Tammy Abraham is closing in on a return after a long-term injury layoff but the former Blues striker will need a few more matches to feature for Roma.

Rasmus Kristensen and Renato Sanches are the other injury concerns for De Rossi's men with the former picking up a muscle injury and the latter healing from a thigh issue.

La Albiceleste's World Cup-winning duo of Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala are also touted to return to the side after being rested for the second leg against Brighton.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Patricio, Svilar, Boer
Defenders:Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik
Midfielders:Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi
Forwards:Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Sassuolo team news

Italian defender Mattia Viti and former Juventus midfielder Domenico Berardi are the injury-absentees for the visitors due to a muscle and ACL injury, respectively.

The duo of Josh Doig and Kristian Thorstvedt will also be out of action after being handed suspensions.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Pedersen; Racic, Henrique; Defrel, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo
Defenders:Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori
Midfielders:Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato
Forwards:Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
3 Dec 2023Sassuolo 1-2 RomaSerie A
12 Mar 2023Roma 3-4 SassuoloSerie A
9 Nov 2022Sassuolo 1-1 RomaSerie A
13 Feb 2022Sassuolo 2-2 RomaSerie A
13 Sept 2021Roma 2-1 SassuoloSerie A

Useful links

