Roma vs Sassuolo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Sassuolo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Roma crosses swords against a relegation-threatened Sassuolo in an intriguing Serie A clash on Sunday.

Roma's scintillating gallop since Daniele De Rossi's arrival continued as the Italian heavyweights thrashed Brighton out of the Europa League 4-1 on aggregate. The side has the perfect opportunity to leapfrog Bologna who are in fourth position in the standings with all three points.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, are hovering around the relegation zone in the Serie A as they have managed just 23 points in 28 games.

Roma vs Sassuolo kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Roma and Sassuolo will face each other at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome on March 17, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Sassuolo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Former Manchester United duo Chris Smalling and Romelu Lukaku are in the treatment room due to an ankle injury and thigh injury, respectively.

Smalling's international teammate Tammy Abraham is closing in on a return after a long-term injury layoff but the former Blues striker will need a few more matches to feature for Roma.

Rasmus Kristensen and Renato Sanches are the other injury concerns for De Rossi's men with the former picking up a muscle injury and the latter healing from a thigh issue.

La Albiceleste's World Cup-winning duo of Leandro Paredes and Paulo Dybala are also touted to return to the side after being rested for the second leg against Brighton.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Cristante, Paredes, Pellegrini; Dybala, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Ndicka, Mancini, Llorente, Huijsen, Angelino, Spinazzola, Celik Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Aouar, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini, Baldanzi Forwards: Dybala, Lukaku, Azmoun, El Shaarawy

Sassuolo team news

Italian defender Mattia Viti and former Juventus midfielder Domenico Berardi are the injury-absentees for the visitors due to a muscle and ACL injury, respectively.

The duo of Josh Doig and Kristian Thorstvedt will also be out of action after being handed suspensions.

Sassuolo predicted XI: Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Erlic, Pedersen; Racic, Henrique; Defrel, Bajrami, Lauriente; Pinamonti

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cragno, Consigli, Pegolo Defenders: Kumbulla, Viti, Erlic, Tressoldi, Ferrari, Doig, Pederson, Toljan, Missori Midfielders: Lipani, Henrique, Boloca, Racic, Obiang, Bajrami, Thorstvedt, Volpato Forwards: Pinamonti, Mulattieri, Defrel, Lauriente, Ceide, Castillejo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 3 Dec 2023 Sassuolo 1-2 Roma Serie A 12 Mar 2023 Roma 3-4 Sassuolo Serie A 9 Nov 2022 Sassuolo 1-1 Roma Serie A 13 Feb 2022 Sassuolo 2-2 Roma Serie A 13 Sept 2021 Roma 2-1 Sassuolo Serie A

