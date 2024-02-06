Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a feisty battle in the Scottish Premiership, second-placed Rangers look to go level on points at the summit as they face a struggling Aberdeen side.

Rangers defeated Livingston in their previous clash as they scored three goals without reply to make it four wins on the trot. With Celtic three points ahead and Rangers having a game in hand, the Light Blues would be aiming to displace their arch-rivals with a victory against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, have just one win in their previous five games as they have accumulated 25 points from their 22 games. The Scottish side were held by Dundee in their last game and they'll be vying to change their fortunes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers will host Aberdeen at the illustrious Ibrox Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture between Rangers and Aberdeen will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without the services of defender Leon Balogun who hobbled off the pitch in the first half against Livingstone ruling him out of the encounter. With Balogun's absence, John Souttar is the biggest candidate to deputise for Rangers.

Ten-goal man Abdallah Sima remains confined to the treatment room due to his thigh surgery ruling the Senegalese international out.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, McCausland, Cantwell, Matondo; Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright Forwards: Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen have a fully fit squad available for selection as they look to hand Rangers a defeat in the latter's backyard.

All eyes would be on Bojan Miovski who has netted 12 goals this season and could be the biggest threat against Rangers.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacKenzie; Barron, Shinnie, Polvara, Phillips, McGrath; Miovski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Roos, Doohan, Ritchie Defenders: Williams, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia Midfielders: Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan Forwards: Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17 Dec 2023 Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen League Cup 26 Nov 2023 Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership 30 Sept 2023 Rangers 1-3 Aberdeen Scottish Premiership 7 May 2023 Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen Premiership Championship 23 Apr 2023 Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership

