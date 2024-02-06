This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Rangers vs Aberdeen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Shreyas Rai
Premiership
Ibrox Stadium
How to watch the Premiership match between Rangers and Aberdeen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a feisty battle in the Scottish Premiership, second-placed Rangers look to go level on points at the summit as they face a struggling Aberdeen side.

Rangers defeated Livingston in their previous clash as they scored three goals without reply to make it four wins on the trot. With Celtic three points ahead and Rangers having a game in hand, the Light Blues would be aiming to displace their arch-rivals with a victory against Aberdeen.

Aberdeen, on the other hand, have just one win in their previous five games as they have accumulated 25 points from their 22 games. The Scottish side were held by Dundee in their last game and they'll be vying to change their fortunes.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Aberdeen kick-off time

Date:February 6, 2024
Kick-off time:8:00 pm GMT
Venue:Ibrox Stadium

Rangers will host Aberdeen at the illustrious Ibrox Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Rangers vs Aberdeen online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports FootballWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The fixture between Rangers and Aberdeen will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

Rangers will be without the services of defender Leon Balogun who hobbled off the pitch in the first half against Livingstone ruling him out of the encounter. With Balogun's absence, John Souttar is the biggest candidate to deputise for Rangers.

Ten-goal man Abdallah Sima remains confined to the treatment room due to his thigh surgery ruling the Senegalese international out.

Rangers predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Goldson, Souttar, Barisic; Jack, Lundstram, McCausland, Cantwell, Matondo; Silva

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright
Defenders:Goldson, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Yilmaz, Tavernier, Devine
Midfielders:Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Jack, McPake, Hagi, Sima, S. Wright
Forwards:Sakala, Dessers, Lammers

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen have a fully fit squad available for selection as they look to hand Rangers a defeat in the latter's backyard.

All eyes would be on Bojan Miovski who has netted 12 goals this season and could be the biggest threat against Rangers.

Aberdeen predicted XI: Roos; Devlin, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacKenzie; Barron, Shinnie, Polvara, Phillips, McGrath; Miovski

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Roos, Doohan, Ritchie
Defenders:Williams, Gartenmann, Jensen, MacDonald, Milne, MacKenzie, McGarry, Devlin, Dadia
Midfielders:Clarkson, Shinnie, Polvara, Barron, Hayes, McGrath, Duncan
Forwards:Miovski, Gueye, Sokler, Besuijen, Morris

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
17 Dec 2023Rangers 1-0 Aberdeen League Cup
26 Nov 2023Aberdeen 1-1 Rangers Scottish Premiership
30 Sept 2023Rangers 1-3 AberdeenScottish Premiership
7 May 2023Rangers 1-0 AberdeenPremiership Championship
23 Apr 2023Aberdeen 2-0 Rangers Scottish Premiership

