Preston look to shake off their run of two successive defeats as they host third-placed Leeds United in the Championship.
Preston were rattled 5-1 by Watford before the side lost another game during their trip to South Wales against Swansea. The home side will want to bounce back after their two losses but Preston could find it difficult especially against a top side.
Leeds United ended their run of two winless matches as they thundered four goals past Ipswich Town. Seeded at the third spot in the Championship table, Leeds United can bridge the gap between them and the two sides above them with a win against Preston.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Preston vs Leeds kick-off time
|Date:
|December 26, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Deepdale
Preston will host Leeds United at the Deepdale with kick-off scheduled at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.
How to watch Preston vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Main Event
|Watch here
|Sky Sports Football
|Watch here
|Sky Showcase
|Watch here
|Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Watch here
The match will be available to stream on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Preston team news
Preston could look to start the same side with Robbie Brady being displaced Liam Millar after the latter scored a goal off the bench against Swansea.
Preston predicted XI: Cornell; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, McCann, Ledson, Millar; Frokjaer-Jensen, Browne; Osmajic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Woodman, Cornell
|Defenders:
|Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson
|Midfielders:
|Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen
|Forwards:
|Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile
Leeds team news
Leeds could stick with the same eleven that featured against Ipswich with Stuart Dallas, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton confined to the treatment room.
Leeds predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence; Ampadu, Kamara, James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda
|Forwards:
|Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|26 Dec 2019
|Leeds 1-1 Preston
|Championship
|23 Oct 2019
|Preston 1-1 Leeds
|Championship
|10 Apr 2019
|Preston 0-2 Leeds
|Championship
|19 Sept 2018
|Leeds 3-0 Preston
|Championship
|29 Aug 2018
|Leeds 0-2 Preston
|League Cup