Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Plymouth Argyle host Leeds United in an intriguing replay of their FA Cup clash with the previous game ending at 1-1.

Plymouth Argyle equalled the scoreline in the second half on the back of a goal from Adam Randell. The English side has not lost a game since the turn of the year and they'll be looking to continue this winning momentum.

Leeds United found the back of the net in the first half but an equaliser from Tuesday's hosts dampened their chances of making it through. The Whites will now look to capitalise on their chances when they face Plymouth despite the latter getting massive home support.

Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United kick-off time

Date: February 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Home Park

Plymouth Argyle will host Leeds United at the Home Park on February 6, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Plymouth Argyle vs Leeds United online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United can be streamed live on BBC One and BBC i Player in the UK. Live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Plymouth Argyle team news

Plymouth Argyle has three new arrivals in the January transfer window but neither of three will be able to feature in the tie.

Lino Sousa joined from Aston Villa but will be sidelined because he wasn't registered for the previous tie, Darko Gyabi will be absent as he's ineligible to lock horns with his parent club. Alfie Devine featured for English heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur in their encounter against Port Vale ruling the youngster out of the tie as he's cup-tied.

Plymouth Argyle predicted XI: Hazard; Galloway, Phillips, Gibson; Mumba, Randell, Roberts, Miller; Whittaker, Wright; Hardie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cooper, Baker, Hazard, Burton Defenders: Galloway, Mumba, Gillesphey, Edwards, Halls, Gibson, Earley, Kesler-Hayden, Pleguezuelo, Scarr Midfielders: Houghton, Azaz, Warrington, Miller, Wright, Butcher, Randell, Roberts, Cundle Forwards: Wright, Bundu, Hardie, Whittaker, Waine, Issaka

Leeds United team news

Leeds United have three injury concerns with Pascal Struijk nursing a groin injury, Karl Darlow healing from a finger injury, and Stuart Dallas recovering from a hip problem.

Connor Roberts joined Leeds from Burnley on loan but since he wasn't registered for the previous leg the Welshman will be sidelined from the fixture.

Joel Piroe would be threatening Patrick Bamford's spot in the eleven while Anthony would be vying to displace Crysencio Summerville.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Ampadu, Rodon, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Anthony; Piroe



Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Firpo, Byram, Shackleton Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Gray, Kamara, James, Anthony, Summerville, Poveda Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Rutter, Gnoto, Gelhardt, Joseph, Perkins

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27 Jan 2024 Leeds United 1-1 Plymouth Argyle FA Cup 11 Nov 2023 Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship 7 Apr 2007 Leeds United 2-1 Plymouth Argyle Championship 25 Nov 2006 Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Leeds United Championship 8 Apr 2006 Leeds United 0-0 Plymouth Argyle Championship

