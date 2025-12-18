This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Ourense vs Athletic Bilbao Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Ourense and Athletic Bilbao, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ourensehosts Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 at Estadio O Pico Sacro on Thursday as the third-tier underdogs face La Liga's Basque powerhouse.  

Ourense arrives with momentum from a solid home record in cup competitions, often frustrating higher-division sides through compact defending and set-piece threats, while Athletic Bilbao leverages their top-tier experience and squad strength.  This David-versus-Goliath battle could see goals if Bilbao breaks through early, but Ourense's resilience might force extra-time drama. 

USAFubo, ESPN Select
FranceDAZN
SpainMoviestar+
IndiaFancode

Ourense vs Athletic Bilbao kick-off time

Ourense team news

Ourense head into the fixture without any guaranteed absences, but there is some uncertainty over the availability of forward Juan Piera, who has sat out the past two games.

Athletic Bilbao team news

Athletic Bilbao, by contrast, are managing a growing list of fitness concerns. Yuri Berchiche has joined the injured contingent after being substituted in the last outing, while Unai Egiluz and Benat Prados remain unavailable with long-term knee problems.

Maroan Sannadi is also still working his way back to full fitness. Aymeric Laporte is a doub and Robert Navarro is set to be ruled out for a fifth consecutive match.

Form

OUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ATH
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

