RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Leipzig and Stuttgart, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Stuttgart enter matchday two of the 2023-24 Bundesliga season as log leaders when they take on reigning DFL-Supercup champions RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Friday.

Marco Rose's men pipped Bayern to the Germany Super Cup title thanks to a Dani Olmo hat-trick but lost their league opener 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen.

Whereas, from overcoming relegation play-offs and making progress in the DFB-Pokal with a 4-0 win against Balingen, the visitors kicked off their league campaign with a 5-0 home win over Bochum.

RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm BST Venue: Red Bull Arena

The Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and Stuttgart will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm BST on August 25 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Stuttgart online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi, defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu and midfielder Amadou Haidara will remain sidelined on account of injuries, while new signing Benjamin Sesko is a doubt.

Following Leipzig's third straight loss in the league opener, Rose might want to push Yussuf Poulsen ahead of Timo Werner, alongside Lois Openda in attack.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Blaswich; Henrichs, Simakan, Orban, Raum; Seiwald, Schlager; Simons, Olmo; Poulsen, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blaswich, Zingerle, Schlieck Defenders: Simakan, Lukeba, Orban, Raum, Henrichs, Klostermann Midfielders: Schlager, Seiwald, Moriba, Kampl, Simons, Baumgartner, Carvalho, Forsberg, Clark Forwards: Openda, Werner, Sesko, Poulsen, Olmo, Novoa

Stuttgart team news

On the other hand, Stuttgart boss Sebastian Hoeness will be tempted to name an unchanged lineup from the side that thrashed Bochum 5-0.

Serhou Guirassy should hence continue up front with Silas and Chris Fuhrich supporting from the flanks.

Enzo Millot and Atakan Karazor seem to have forged a partnership in the middle following the departure of Wataru Endo to Liverpool.

Fabian Bredlow, Josha Vagnoman, Nikolas Nartey, Laurin Ulrich, Deniz Undav and Thomas Kastanaras are all out injured.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Stenzel, Anton, Zagadou, Ito; Karazor, Millot; Mvumpa, Woo-Yeong, Fuhrich; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Seimen, Schock Defenders: Ito, Anton, Stergiou, Zagadou, Mola, Sosa, Mittelstadt, Stenzel Midfielders: Karazor, Millot, Massimo, Jeong, Egloff, Haraguchi, Dias, Fugrich Forwards: Leweling, Guirassy, Sankoh, Milosevic, Silas

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 27, 2023 RB Leipzig 2-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga Aug 7, 2022 Stuttgart 1-1 RB Leipzig Bundesliga Jan 15, 2022 Stuttgart 0-2 RB Leipzig Bundesliga Aug 20, 2021 RB Leipzig 4-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga Apr 25, 2021 RB Leipzig 2-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga

