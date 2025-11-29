How to watch today's Leicester City vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leicester City will host Sheffield United at King Power Stadium on Saturday in a Championship match.
Leicester are pushing for promotion while Sheffield United battles relegation concerns, with historical head-to-heads often tight. Leicester lost their last game whereas the visitors are heading into this contest on the back of back-to-back 3-0 defeats.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Leicester vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Paramount+, CBS and Amazon Prime Video in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Leicester vs Sheffield United kick-off time
The match will be played at King Power Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 12:30PM GMT for fans in the UK.
Team news & squads
Leicester team news
Caleb Okoli has not received medical clearance yet and could miss out.
With Jakub Stolarczyk still unavailable, Asmir Begovic is set to continue in goal.
Sheffield United team news
For Sheffield United, Chiedozie Ogbene faces a late fitness check, while the conditions of Oliver Arblaster and Tahith Chong remain uncertain as both continue to work their way back from recent injuries.
Form
Head-to-Head Record
Standings
