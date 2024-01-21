Leeds United vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fourth-placed Leeds United lock horns with 12th-placed Preston North End in an intriguing EFL Championship fixture at Elland Road on Sunday.

Leeds United defeated Cardiff City 3-0 last week to register their second win on the trot as they look to continue their bid to achieve promotion this term. The side are just four points behind Southampton in the table and would be aiming to mount pressure on the Saints with a victory against Preston.

Preston North End's shambolic run of two consecutive defeats finally ended as they thumped two goals past Bristol City without reply. Having garnered massive confidence from their victory, Preston would be aiming to sting Leeds' winning streak at Elland Road.

Leeds United vs Preston North End kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm GMT Venue: Elland Road

How to watch Leeds United vs Preston North End online - TV channels & live streams

The Championship fixture between Leeds and Preston North End will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

Liam Cooper is close to returning to full fitness after his groin injury but could be restricted to an appearance from the bench even if he makes the final cut. Stuart Dallas (hip), Pascal Struijk (groin), and Karl Darlow (finger) are the other names confined to the treatment room for the hosts.

Patrick Bamford finally bagged himself a goal against Cardiff City and the English forward will once again be in charge of leading Leeds' forward battery.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; James, Rutter, Summerville; Bamford

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Hjelde, Drameh, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, Greenwood, Sinisterra, Gnoto, James, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Preston North End team news

Preston North End defeated Bristol City on the back of a brace from Will Keane and the forward will once again start for the visitors after a scintillating performance.

Emil Riis and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen are also in contention to start for Preston but the duo could be restricted to a bench appearance with the former already making four substitute appearances since healing from his knee injury.

Preston North End predicted XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Whiteman; Holmes, Frokjaer-Jensen, McCann, Millar; Keane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Storey, Lindsay, Whatmough, Hughes, Bauer, Cunningham, Best, Ramsay, Seary, Nelson Midfielders: Mawene, Whiteman, Browne, McCann, Ledson, Taylor, Potts, Brady, Holmes, Woodburn, Forkjaer-Jensen Forwards: Riis, Osmajic, Keane, Evans, Stewart, Felipe, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 26 Dec 2023 Preston North End 2-1 Leeds United EFL Championship 26 Dec 2019 Leeds United 1-1 Preston North End EFL Championship 23 Oct 2019 Preston North End 1-1 Leeds United EFL Championship 10 Apr 2019 Preston North End 0-2 Leeds United EFL Championship 19 Sept 2018 Leeds United 3-0 Preston North End EFL Championship

