20240220 Marko Arnautovic(C)Getty Images
Serie A
team-logo
Stadio Via del Mare
team-logo
Shreyas Rai

Lecce vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Lecce vs InterLecceInterSerie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter look to continue their domestic domination as they cross swords with a stumbling Lecce side at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Lecce have managed just one win in their previous five games with four defeats damaging their position in the table. The side were dismantled by Torino in their previous game and they face another daunting challenge in Inter.

Inter, on the other hand, are on course to lift the Scudetto as they are nine points adrift at the summit. After a crucial first leg led in Europe, Inter would be vying to return to the Serie A with another victory.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Lecce vs Inter kick-off time

Date:February 25, 2024
Kick-off time:5:00 pm GMT
Venue:Stadio Via del Mare

Lecce will welcome Inter to the Stadio Via del Mare on February 25, 2024, with kick-off at 5:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Lecce vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

TNT Sports 2Watch here

The encounter between Leece and Inter will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the UK while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

Croatian defender Marin Pongracic was handed his marching orders in his side's defeat against Torino, ruling him out while his defensive partner Patrick Dorgu will be absent on account of multiple yellow cards.

Lecce predicted XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Touba, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Oudin; Almqvist, Krstovic, Banda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja
Defenders:Bachirotto, Pongracic, Dermaku, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti
Midfielders:Blin, Ramadani, Gonzalez, Kaba, Samek, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen
Forwards:Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Strefezza, Sansone, Listkowski, Almqvist, Pierotti

Inter team news

Simone Inzaghi would be vying to rest some crucial players with the domestic competition reaching its business end.

Talismanic forward Lautaro Martinez could be one of the names with UEFA Champions League hero Marko Arnautovic vying for a spot after his thrilling goal against Atletico Madrid to give the Italian heavyweights a lead.

Former Juve defender Juan Cuadrado is on the sidelines due to an Achilles injury, Francesco Acerbi is healing from a calf problem, and summer signing Marcus Thuram is nursing an abductor injury.

Inter predicted XI: Audero; Bisseck, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Augusto; Martinez, Arnautovic

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro
Defenders:Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian
Midfielders:Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto
Forwards:Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23 Dec 2023Inter 2-0 LecceSerie A
5 Mar 2023Inter 2-0 LecceSerie A
14 Aug 2022Lecce 1-2 Inter Serie A
19 Jan 2020Lecce 1-1 InterSerie A
27 Aug 2019 Inter 4-0 LecceSerie A

Useful links

