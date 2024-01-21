Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Asian Cup match between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saudi Arabia looks to continue their winning momentum in the AFC Asian Cup after a victory against Oman as they host Kyrgyzstan who look to shake off their defeat against Thailand.

Kyrgyzstan conceded two goals against Thailand with Supachai Chaided scoring a brace on either side of half-time. Currently seeded at the foot of Group F, Kyrgyzstan face another massive challenge in their bid to stay afloat in the competition.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, came from one goal down against Oman to finish the game on the right side of the scoreline. Second-half goals from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ali Al-Bulayhi helped the Green Falcons register themselves on the points table as they look to confirm their Round of 16 spot with a victory on Sunday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

Date: January 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm GMT Venue: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia will face off on January 21, 2024, at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Qatar with kick-off at 5:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the UK. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Kyrgyzstan team news

Tamirlan Kozubaev will be vying to get his 50th cap for his nation when they face off against Saudi Arabia while Eldiyar Zarypbekov will be looking to earn his maiden call-up for Kyrgyzstan.

The side is without any injury concerns and could start a strong eleven against Saudi Arabia as they look to salvage some hopes in the tournament.

Kyrgyzstan predicted XI: Tokotayev; uulu, Kozubaev, Brauzman, Sagynbayev; Musabekov, Abdurakhmanov, Kimi Merk, Dzhumashev; Kojo, Batyrkanov

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tokotayev, Nurlanbekov, Chomoev, Islamkulov Defenders: Brauzman, Kozubaev, Akmatov, Shamurzaev, Sagynbayev, Mishchenko, Mamyraliev, Zhyrgalbek uulu, Duyshobekov Midfielders: Azarov, Alykulov, Abdurakhmanov, Kai Merk, Almazbekov, Musabekov, Kadyrzhanov, Stalbekov, Kimi Merk, Dzhumashev Forwards: Kojo, Batyrkanov, Toktosunov

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia needed goals from Abdulrahman Ghareeb and Ali Al-Bulayhi to turn around the scoreline with the latter scoring in injury time to capture three points for Saudi Arabia.

The Green Falcons had a new starter between the sticks with Ahmed Al-Kassar earning his first call-up for his country while Al Hilal Winger Salem Al-Dawsari is on course to pick up his 80th cap for Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia predicted XI: Al-Kassar; Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi; Abdulhamid, Ali, Al-Ghamdi, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari; Al-Shehri, S. Al-Dawsari



Position Players Goalkeepers: Al-Rubaie, Al-Najjar, Al-Kassar Defenders: Al-Sqoor, Al-Saluli, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Abdulhamid, Kadesh, Al-Tambakti, Al-Breik Midfielders: Al-Muwallad, Ali, Al-Malki, S. Al-Dawsari, Al-Khaibari, Al-Najei, Ghareeb, Al-Muwallad, Kanno, N. Al-Dawsari, Al-Ghamdi Forwards: Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Haji, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides are facing each other for the first time in all competitions.

