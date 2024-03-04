Inter vs Genoa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Inter and Genoa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Serie A leaders Inter look to continue their domestic domination as they face a mid-table Genoa side who are looking to make it two wins on the trot in the league.

Inter are 12 points adrift at the top of the league as they have managed five successive wins in their previous five games. The Nerazzurri have lost just one game throughout their 2023/24 Serie A campaign and would be aiming to continue this winning momentum against Genoa.

Genoa ended their shambolic streak of three games without a win as they garnered all three points from their clash against Udinese last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Inter vs Genoa kick-off time

Date: March 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 :45 pm GMT Venue: Giuseppe Meazza

Inter face Genoa at the Giuseppe Meazza on March 4, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:45 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Inter vs Genoa online - TV channels & live streams

The Serie A match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Inter team news

While Milan are bolstered by the return of Francesco Acerbi and Marcus Thuram with the duo vying for a substitute appearance against Genoa, Juan Cuadrado and Stefano Sensi continue their stint in the treatment room due to an Achilles and ankle problem, respectively.

Alessandro Bastoni will also be unavailable after being suspended due to his accumulation of yellow cards.

In attack, former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez could be handed the nod ahead of Marko Arnautovic as the Chilean will join forces with 2022 World Cup winner and 2023/24 Serie A's top scorer Lautaro Martinez (23).

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Augusto; Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Sanchez, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Frattesi, Klaassen, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Genoa team news

Uruguayan defender Alan Matturro is the solitary player ruled out of the clash for Genoa as the centre-back is ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to his injury.

Manager Alberto Gilardino could name an unaltered eleven from Genoa's victory against Udinese in the Serie A as Johan Vasquez has reportedly shaken off his injury concern after hobbling off the pitch last time out.

Genoa predicted XI: Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Frendrup, Badelj, Messias, Martin; Gudmundsson; Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Leali, Sommariva, Calvani Defenders: Dragusin, De Winter, Vasquez, Matturro, Bani, Vagliacco, Martin, Haps, Hefti, Sabelli Midfielders: Badelj, Frendrup, Thorsby, Kutlu, Galdames, Jagiello, Malinovskyi, Papadopoulos Forwards: Messias, Gudmundsoon, Retegui, Puscas, Ekuban, Fini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Dec 2023 Genoa 1-1 Inter Serie A 26 Feb 2022 Genoa 0-0 Inter Serie A 21 Aug 2021 Inter 4-0 Genoa Serie A 28 Feb 2021 Inter 3-0 Genoa Serie A 24 Oct 2020 Genoa 0-2 Inter Serie A

