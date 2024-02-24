How to watch the Championship match between Hull City and West Bromwich Albion, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hull City and West Bromwich Albion look to continue their winning momentum in the EFL Championship as they cross swords in an intriguing fixture.

Hull City managed three victories on the bounce as they managed a third 2-1 victory on the trot with Southampton being their latest victim. A win here would see them leapfrog West Brom in the table and bolster their chances of promotion this term.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are also in good form with three victories in their previous five games. Three second-half goals from the Baggies helped them register a crucial victory over Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion kick-off time

Date: February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm GMT Venue: MKM Stadium

Hull City will host West Bromwich Albion at the MKM Stadium on February 24, 2024. The encounter will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Hull City vs West Bromwich Albion online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Hull City and West Brom will be available to watch on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK.

Team news & squads

Hull City team news

English forward and Man City-loanee Liam Delap continues his tenure in the medical room owing to a knee injury as the home side signed the duo of Abdulkadir Omur and Billy Sharp to deputise for the youngster.

Hull City predicted XI: Allsopp; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Giles; Seri, Slater, Philogene, Carvalho, Zaroury; Omur

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ingram, Allsop, Lo-Tutala, Robson Defenders: Greaves, Jones, McLoughlin, Vinagre, Furlong, Jacob, Christie, Coyle, Smith Midfielders: Morton, Seri, Woods, Slater, Docherty, Carvalho, Tufan, Traore, Vaughan Forwards: Sayyadmanesh, Sinik, Sharp, Lokilo, Philogene, Covil, Simms, Sandat, Sellars-Fleming, Aydinlik, Jarvis

West Bromwich Albion team news

Daryl Dike and Josh Meja are confined to the treatment room due to their respective injuries as they are joined by Brandon Thomas-Asante who's nursing a hamstring knock.

Thomas-Asante's situation will be assessed closer to kick-off as the side are short on strikers during their visit to the MKM Stadium.

West Bromwich Albion predicted XI: Palmer; Furlong, Kipre, Pieters, Townsend; Yokuslu, Mowatt, Wallace, Swift, Fellows; Weimann

Position Players Goalkeepers: Griffiths, Palmer, Cann Defenders: Ajayi, Kipre, Bartley, Pieters, Townsend, Furlong, Pipa, Kelly Midfielders: Yokuslu, Chalobah, Swift, Mowatt, Molumby, Reach, Diangana, Wallace, Phillips Forwards: Maja, Weimann, Thomas-Asante, Johnston, Marshall, Fellows, Malcolm

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 4 Nov 2023 West Brom 3-1 Hull City Championship 4 Mar 2023 Hull City 2-0 West Brom Championship 20 Aug 2022 West Brom 5-2 Hull City Championship 5 Mar 2022 Hull City 0-2 West Brom Championship 4 Nov 2021 West Brom 1-0 Hull City Championship

