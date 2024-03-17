Verona vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Hellas Verona and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hellas Verona and AC Milan aim to continue their winning streak in the Serie A as they square off at the Stadio M. A. Bentegodi on Sunday.

Hellas Verona have produced two back-to-back 1-0 wins in the Serie A and have risen from the relegation zone. The Gialloblu are just two points off the relegation zone and would want to win this encounter to avoid any mishaps.

AC Milan, on the other hand, defeated Slavia Praha in the Europa League to march into the quarter-finals as Pioli's men look to maintain that momentum against Verona as well.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: March 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 pm GMT Venue: Stadio M. A. Bentegodi

Hellas Verona will welcome AC Milan to the Stadio M. A. Bentegodi on March 17, 2024, with kick-off at 2:00 pm GMT in the UK.

How to watch Hellas Verona vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TNT Sports 2 in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hellas Verona team news

Polish defender Pawel Dawidowicz is back after serving his suspension while midfielder Michael Folorunsho would be gearing up to continue his scintillating tenure having contributed to three out of four goals his side has scored.

With forward Thomas Henry receiving the marching orders against Leece, Dutch forward Tijjani Noslin would be spearheading the attack for the hosts.

Hellas Verona predicted XI: Montipo; Tchatchoua, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal; Duda, Serdar; Suslov, Folorunsho, Lazovic; Noslin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Montipo, Perilli, Chiesa, Berardi Defenders: Coppola, Magnani, Dawidowicz, Cabal, Vinagre, Centonze Midfielders: Belahyane, Charlys, Joselito, Serdar, Duda, Folorunsho, Silva, Tchatchoua, Lazovic, Suslov, Mitrovic Forwards: Tavsan, Swiderski, Henry, Bonazzoli, Cruz, Noslin

AC Milan team news

Star forward Rafael Leao would return from his one-match suspension alongside Italian defender Alessandro Florenzi who served a similar suspension.

French veteran Olivier Giroud would be spearheading the attack having reached double figures in three consecutive campaigns in the Serie A. Christian Pulisic has netted a goal for the Rossoneri in three successive games and the USMNT forward aims to continue his purple patch in front of goal.

Giroud's international compatriot Mike Maignan might be forced to the bench with a knee injury with Italian shot-stopper Marco Sportiello aiming to deputise between the sticks.

AC Milan predicted XI: Sportiello; Florenzi, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 23 Sept 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Hellas Verona Serie A 5 June 2023 AC Milan 3-1 Hellas Verona Serie A 17 Oct 2022 Hellas Verona 1-2 AC Milan Serie A 9 May 2022 Hellas Verona 1-3 AC Milan Serie A 17 Oct 2021 AC Milan 3-2 Hellas Verona Serie A

Useful links