Africa Cup of Nations
team-logoEquatorial Guinea
Moulay Hassan Stadium
team-logoAlgeria
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria AFCON 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Algeria, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
U.S.Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
UK4seven, All 4, Channel 4 Streaming
CanadaFubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
AustraliabeIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
UAEbeIN SPORTS
IndiaFanCode

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria kick-off time

crest
Africa Cup of Nations - Grp. E
Moulay Hassan Stadium

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria Probable lineups

Equatorial GuineaHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestALG
1
J. Owono
15
C. Akapo
21
E. Obiang
3
M. Anieboh
16
S. Coco
5
O. Mascarell
7
J. Machin
22
P. Ganet
10
E. Nsue
17
J. Miranda
6
I. Salvador
1
A. Mandrea
15
R. Ait Nouri
25
R. Belghali
21
R. Bensebaini
2
A. Mandi
6
R. Zerrouki
27
A. Boulbina
17
F. Chaibi
7
R. Mahrez
18
M. Amoura
9
B. Bounedjah

4-3-3

ALGAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Juan Micha

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Petkovic

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Equatorial Guinea Latest News

Equatorial Guinea will be boosted by the availability of Basilio Ndong, who is back in contention after serving a suspension.

Algeria Latest News

Algeria, meanwhile, have no new fitness or disciplinary issues to contend with. Luca Zidane, who only made his senior international bow in October, was entrusted with the starting goalkeeper role in Wednesday’s match and could continue between the posts.

Form

EGU
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

ALG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

EGU

Last 3 matches

ALG

1

Win

1

Draw

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
0/3
Both teams scored
0/3

Standings

Useful links

