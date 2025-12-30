This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
Burnley
Turf Moor
Newcastle United
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Burnley vs Newcastle United Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Newcastle United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Burnley vs Newcastle United live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Peacock
🇬🇧 UKSky Sports
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN, Fubo
🇦🇺 AustraliaStan Sport
🇦🇪 UAEbeIN Sports
🇮🇳 IndiaJio Hotstar

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Newcastle United kick-off time

Premier League
Turf Moor

Team news & squads

Burnley vs Newcastle United Probable lineups

BurnleyHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestNEW
1
M. Dubravka
12
B. Humphreys
18
H. Ekdal
29
J. Laurent
23
Lucas Pires
8
L. Ugochukwu
2
K. Walker
16
Florentino
7
J. Larsen
27
A. Broja
10
M. Edwards
32
A. Ramsdale
3
L. Hall
12
M. Thiaw
67
L. Miley
5
F. Schaer
41
J. Ramsey
39
B. Guimaraes
8
S. Tonali
27
N. Woltemade
11
H. Barnes
10
A. Gordon

4-3-3

NEWAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Parker

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Howe

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Burnley Latest News

Burnley head into the fixture looking to make the most of home advantage at Turf Moor, with Vincent Kompany likely to rotate selectively depending on fitness and workload.

There have been no major late-breaking updates indicated ahead of the match.

Newcastle United Latest News

For Newcastle United, Eddie Howe has confirmed that defensive reinforcements are edging closer but are not guaranteed to return in time. Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier remain doubts, with Howe stressing that neither is yet at the level of match fitness he would ideally want.

In goal, Nick Pope is again under consideration after returning to the matchday squad against Manchester United, but missing out due to illness and limited training time. Howe will make a late decision after assessing him in training.

Further forward, Yoane Wissa is being carefully managed following his return to full fitness. 

Form

BUR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NEW
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

BUR

Last 5 matches

NEW

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

3

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

