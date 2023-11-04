Burnley vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Premier League game today

How to watch the Premier League match between Burnley and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turf Moor prepares for an exciting Premier League clash as a stumbling Burnley side host Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Newly-promoted Burnley entered England's summit of club football with high hopes but the club's dreams have been squashed dramatically this season. Trailing in the 19th spot in the table, Burnley have managed just a single win in their opening 10 games. To add more misery to a wretched top-flight campaign, Vincent Kompany's men were dumped out of the EFL Cup by Everton midweek as the Clarets look to get their season back on track.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace have themselves had a shaky start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with the London-based outfit vying for their first win in three games.

With just three wins and three draws, the Eagles are hovering around the middle of the table but have the perfect opportunity to leapfrog several spots and climb up the ladder. Two tough games against Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have pushed them down the table but a valiant performance against the latter will give them massive confidence before their visit to Turf Moor.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Burnley vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

Date: November 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm GMT Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley will welcome Crystal Palace at the iconic Turf Moor with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm GMT for the fans watching from the UK.

How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Vincent Kompany has a host of injury concerns to tackle before his side square off against Crystal Palace.

Lyle Foster has been suffering from illness and will be unavailable for selection alongside Michael Obafemi who has a hamstring injury. Foster's absence can be a massive concern for Burnley considering he has three goals and two assists to his name this season.

Connor Roberts will return to the matchday squad after serving his suspension but Irish midfielder Josh Cullen is ruled out after racking up several yellow cards this term. The trio of Manuel Benson, Jordan Beyer, and Hjalmar Ekdal are the other three names in Burnley's treatment room.

Burnley Predicted XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor; Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson; Tresor, Amdouni, Koleosho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Muric, Vigouroux, Franchi Defenders: Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Taylor, Delcroix, Vitinho, Egan-Riley Midfielders: Browinhill, Berge, Gudmundsson, Massengo, Cork, Ramsey Forwards: Tresor, Amdouni, Koleosho, Zaroury, Bruun Larsen, Churlinov, Odobert, Agyei, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Crystal Palace team news

The star duo of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise were long-term absentees for the club when the two Palace faithfuls picked up a hamstring injury earlier this campaign. But according to manager Roy Hodgson, the two are nearing a return for the club but the duo are touted to sit out of this clash as they return to full match fitness.

Former Red Devils shot-stopper Dean Henderson is recovering from a thigh problem alongside James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson with the former nursing a calf injury.

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Edouard, Franca



Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Richards, Holding, Clyne Midfielders: Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Schlupp Forwards: Ayew, Edouard, Franca, Mateta, Ebiowei, Rak-Sakyi

Head-to-Head Record

Burnley have won thrice and drawn two games in the previous five games with Crystal Palace.

Date Match Competition 26 July 2022 Crystal Palace 1-1 Burnley Premier League 20 November 2021 Burnley 3-3 Crystal Palace Premier League 13 February 2021 Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley Premier League 23 November 2020 Burnley 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League 30 June 2020 Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley Premier League

Useful links