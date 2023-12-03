Bristol City vs Norwich City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Bristol City and Norwich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bristol City and Norwich City face each other in an intriguing EFL Championship clash with both sides looking to climb up in the table.

Bristol City are just two points ahead of their opposition as they will look to extend their lead and rise as high as the ninth position in England's second tier. Despite the 1-0 loss against Southampton, the home side would be confident of producing a win against Norwich on Sunday.

Just a couple of points behind the home side, Norwich City could swap positions with their opposition with a victory on the road. Norwich's streak of consecutive wins was halted by Watford as the Hornets beat them 3-2 in a thriller at Vicarage Road.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Bristol City vs Norwich kick-off time

Date: December 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 1:30 pm GMT Venue: Ashton Gate Stadium

How to watch Bristol City vs Norwich online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be available to watch on television in the UK but fans can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Bristol City team news

Bristol City are without any new injury concerns as the home side will be boosted by the return of Cameron Pring to the side after the defender served his suspension.

Mark Sykes will be looking to retain his spot in the eleven having netted three goals and given two assists but Pring could replace the former in the eleven.

Bristol City predicted XI: O'Leary; Vyner, Dickie, Naismith; Tanner, Gardner-Hickman, James, Pring; Bell, Knight; Conway.

Position Players Goalkeepers: O'Leary, Bajic, Wiles-Richards, Thomas Defenders: Vyner, Dickie, Naismith , Atkinson, Pring, Roberts, Gardner-Hickman, Tanner Midfielders: McCrorie, Taylor-Clarke, Knight, Williams, James, King, Benarous, Sykes, Weimann Forwards: Mehmeti, Bell, Conway, Wells, Cornick

Norwich team news

Norwich City will be without the services of the forward duo of Josh Sargent and Ui-Jo Hwang with the former nursing an undisclosed injury and the South Korean nursing a hamstring concern.

Norwich City predicted XI: Long; Fisher, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis; McLean, Sara; Fassnacht, Barnes, Hernandez; Idah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Long, McCracken, Barden Defenders: Fisher, Duffy, Batth, Giannoulis, Gibson, Hanley, Stacey, McCallum Midfielders: McLean, Sara , Sorensen, Nunez, Gibbs, Forshaw, Fassnacht Forwards: Idah, Sainz, Placheta, Hernandez, Rowe, Springett, Barnes

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Aug 2023 Bristol City 0-1 Norwich League Cup 11 Feb 2023 Bristol City 2-1 Norwich Championship 15 Sept 2022 Norwich 3-2 Bristol City Championship 20 Jan 2021 Norwich 2-0 Bristol City Championship 31 Oct 2020 Bristol City 1-3 Norwich Championship

