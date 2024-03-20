Hacken Women vs PSG Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between BK Hacken FF and Paris Saint Germain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Hacken Women and PSG Women face each other in the first leg of their quarter-final tie in a scintillating clash in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Hacken Women wrapped up Group D in the UWCL in the second spot as they finished four points behind Chelsea in the seedings. The side defeated Real Madrid and produced a toothless stalemate against Chelsea in the group stage and they'll be vying to spring a surprise against their European rivals.

PSG Women, on the other hand, finished Group C of the competition seeded at the summit of the table. The side won three games on the bounce in the group fixtures and they'll be vying for a positive result at the Bravida Arena.

BK Haecken FF vs Paris Saint Germain kick-off time

Date: March 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:45 pm GMT Venue: Bravida Arena

How to watch BK Hacken FF vs Paris Saint Germain online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Hacken Women and PSG Women will be available to stream on TNT Sports 1, DAZN, DAZN YouTube and DAZN 1 in the UK with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

BK Haecken FF team news

Danish forward Stine Larsen remains confined to the treatment room owing to her ACL injury as she's joined by Tanzanian winger Aisha Masaka and Swedish midfielder Alexandra Larsson with the duo currently sidelined due to their respective knocks.

The clash could also come too soon for young defender Elma Junttila Nelhage who has reportedly returned to training.

AIK Fotboll's former winger Matilda Nilden is in contention to feature for the hosts alongside new signing Alice Bergstrom who has switched ships from Djurgarden.

BK Hacken Women predicted XI: Falk; Kosola, Rybrink, Luik, Wijk; Bergstrom, Sorensen; Anvegard, Nilden, Kafaji; Larisey

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falk, Geurts, Jansson Defenders: Luik, Rybrink, Sandberg, Lowing, Nelhage Midfielders: Grant, Curmark, Csiki, Wijk, Sorensen, Larsson, Kosola Forwards: Jensen, Bah, Kafaji, Larisey, Larsen, Nilden, Schroder, Bergstrom, Masaka, Anvegard

Paris Saint Germain team news

The Parisians will fail to call upon experienced Polish defender Paulina Dudek and French midfielder Oriane Jean-Francois with the pair nursing injuries.

PSG's forward battery will consist of the paring of Tabitha Chawinga and Marie-Antoinette Katoto with the former netting six goals in her four previous outings in all competitions.

Paris Saint Germain Women predicted XI: Picaud; Gaetino, De Almeida, Samoura; Vangsgaard, Geyoro, Baltimore, Groenen, Karchaoui; Chawinga, Katoto

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kiedrzynek, Picaud, Szperkowska Defenders: Dudek, De Almeida, Karchaoui, Gaetino, Tounkara, Le Guilly, Samoura, Hunt Midfielders: Jean-Francois, Geyora, Groenen, Fazer, Baltimore, Albert, Folquet, Ebayilin Forwards: Katoto, Bachmann, Van Leer, Thorvaldsdottir, Vangsgaard, Traore, Chawinga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 28 Sept 2022 Hacken Women 0-2 PSG Women UEFA Women's Champions League 22 Sept 2022 PSG Women 2-1 Hacken W UEFA Women's Champions League

