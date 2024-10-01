How to watch today's Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a mixed bag of results in their opening Champions League group-stage matches, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan will clash at the BayArena this Tuesday, both eager to secure a crucial three points.

This marks the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides in European competition. The German champions strolled to a comfortable win on matchday one, while Milan suffered a tough defeat at San Siro, adding extra pressure to their upcoming encounter.

After last season's historic achievements, Bayer Leverkusen faced high expectations upon their return to the Champions League, and their dominant 4-0 thrashing of Feyenoord on the road indicates they’re poised to make a significant mark in this European campaign as well.

Milan, meanwhile, crossed paths against European heavyweights Liverpool in this year's Champions League opener.

Unable to cope with their Premier League rivals, the hosts at San Siro allowed a staggering 11 shots on target – equaling their record for the most in a Champions League match – and eventually fell to a 3-1 defeat.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, October 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm BST Venue: BayArena

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm BST on Tuesday, October 1, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Bayer Leverkusen shuffled their lineup with five alterations for their high-profile clash against Bayern, but Xabi Alonso is expected to keep much of that starting XI intact for the encounter with Milan.

Midfield general Granit Xhaka is a lock to start, though Robert Andrich, who found the back of the net on Saturday, will need to battle it out with Aleix Garcia and Exequiel Palacios for the second midfield spot.

One player guaranteed a place is Florian Wirtz, who has contributed directly to 24 goals in his last 26 European outings. Though he failed to score against Bayern, Wirtz had netted four times across his previous three matches.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky (GK); Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Terrier, Wirtz; Boniface

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Tapsoba, Stanisic, Grimaldo, Arthur, Mukiele, Frimpong, Fofana, Belocian Midfielders: Hofmann, Andrich, Terrier, Tella, Adli, Garcia, Palacios, Xhaka, Aourir Forwards: Wirtz, Boniface, Schick

AC Milan team news

As for Milan, their primary threat comes from a player familiar with German football, who's been in sizzling form in Serie A. Christian Pulisic has struck in his last four appearances, all during the first half, and now aims to become the first American to score in three consecutive Champions League matches.

Tammy Abraham has recently joined Pulisic, Rafael Leao, and Alvaro Morata in the attack, but Ruben Loftus-Cheek might slot back in to provide extra midfield solidity against elite opposition.

Meanwhile, Milan will be without Marco Sportiello (hand), Ismael Bennacer (ankle), and Alessandro Florenzi (ACL), while captain Davide Calabria is dealing with a muscle strain.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan (GK); Emerson, Tomori, Gabbia, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Abraham

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in all competitions.

