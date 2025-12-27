This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A
team-logoAtalanta
New Balance Arena
team-logoInter
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Atalanta vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Atalanta and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Here is where to find Atalanta vs Inter live as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.  

Country / RegionBroadcaster
🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, DAZN
🇬🇧 UKDAZN, TNT Sports, discovery+
🇨🇦 CanadaDAZN, Fubo
🇦🇺 AustraliabeIN Sports
🇦🇪 UAESTARZPLAY, Shasha

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Atalanta vs Inter kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
New Balance Arena

Team news & squads

Atalanta vs Inter Probable lineups

AtalantaHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
29
M. Carnesecchi
23
S. Kolasinac
15
M. de Roon
4
I. Hien
13
Ederson
70
D. Maldini
17
C. De Ketelaere
6
Y. Musah
47
L. Bernasconi
77
D. Zappacosta
9
G. Scamacca
1
Y. Sommer
25
M. Akanji
31
Y. Bisseck
95
A. Bastoni
11
L. Henrique
30
C. Augusto
8
P. Sucic
7
P. Zielinski
23
N. Barella
10
L. Martinez
94
F. Esposito

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Palladino

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Atalanta Latest News

Atalanta have no fresh injury or suspension reports widely confirmed for this fixture, so Gian Piero Gasperini is expected to have the bulk of his squad available as he prepares for the Serie A meeting with Inter.

Inter Latest News

Inter will be without forward Ange-Yoan Bonny, who has been ruled out with a sprained left knee and is not expected to feature, with his status to be reassessed in the new year. Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are also sidelined and will miss this match, leaving room for defensive adjustments in Bergamo.

In more positive news for the visitors, midfielder Hakan Çalhanoğlu looks set to return to the starting lineup, having recovered from a minor injury that kept him out of their recent league game. 

Form

ATA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ATA

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

14
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

