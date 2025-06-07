How to watch today's Andorra vs England World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification UEFA match between Andorra and England, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England return to action this weekend for their third 2026 World Cup qualifier, locking horns with Andorra as they look to maintain their perfect start under Thomas Tuchel.

The Three Lions are already flexing their muscles in Group K, having kicked off their campaign with a routine 2-0 win over Albania before brushing aside Latvia 3-0. Those back-to-back victories have handed Tuchel's men an early stranglehold at the top of the table, no other team in the group has managed to bag six points yet.

Now, England aim to round off the international break with a third straight win when they welcome basement boys Andorra, before turning their attention to a midweek friendly against Senegal in Nottingham.

For Andorra, it's been a grim opening to the qualifiers. A narrow home defeat to Latvia was followed by a 3-0 drubbing in Tirana, leaving them rock bottom with no goals to their name and a -4 goal difference.

How to watch Andorra vs England online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the World Cup Qualification match between Andorra vs England will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Andorra vs England kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Andorra and England will be played at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

It will kick off at 5pm BST on Saturday, June 7, 2025, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Andorra team news

As for Andorra, their uphill battle has been made steeper with the absence of Albert Rosas, the nation’s joint second-highest goalscorer. That leaves the burden on Ricard Fernandez Cucu, who hasn't found the net in over a year but could be Andorra’s outlet on the break. Lining up in a defensive 5-4-1, they'll hope to pounce on any lapses in England's high back line.

England team news

With three more points up for grabs, Tuchel is expected to field a strong starting XI against the group minnows to keep the momentum rolling, before potentially rotating for the friendly clash next week.

Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Cole Palmer are all in line for their first England appearances since Tuchel took the reins, while Trevoh Chalobah could be handed his senior debut in defence.

Harry Kane remains Tuchel's go-to man up front, but Ivan Toney, making his first England appearance since joining Al-Ahli, will be keen to challenge for minutes, alongside Ollie Watkins, who also remains in the mix.

