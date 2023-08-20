WATCH: Lionel Messi becomes most decorated footballer of all time with 44 trophies as he lifts Leagues Cup trophy with Inter Miami teammate

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami celebrated their historic win on the heels of the Argentine's magical performance.

Messi earns 44th trophy of career

Miami win the Leagues Cup

Messi awarded two additional accolades

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi has officially become the most decorated footballer of all-time after winning his 44th trophy for club and country. Messi and Co. won the inaugural Leagues Cup after an 11-round penalty shootout following a 1-1 regulation draw against Nashville SC. The Argentine was also awarded the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament award after scoring 10 goals across seven matches for the Herons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami have earned their first-ever trophy as a club and it seems that the introduction of Messi into their organization has completely changed their fate. They still have a semifinal bout in the Open Cup to play and a massive amount of ground to make up in the race for an Eastern Conference playoff spot. With 12 games in the regular season left, the Herons sit 12 points out; Messi will have to maintain his form if they want a shot at the playoffs.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIONEL MESSI?: The Argentine and Inter Miami will take on FC Cincinnati Wednesday in the semifinals of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup.

