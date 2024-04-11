Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayer Leverkusen will put their 41-game unbeaten streak on the line when they welcome West Ham to BayArena for a Europa League quarter-final first-leg encounter on Thursday.

Die Werkself boss Xabi Alonso will be wary of the Hammers after the latter's 5-0 thrashing of Freiburg in the second leg of the round of 16 games, while the German outfit defeated Qarabag 5-4 on aggregate to get here.

Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: BayArena

The UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United will be played at BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Thursday, April 11, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Europa League quarter-final match between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United will be broadcast live on TV on TNT Sports 2, with live streaming available on discovery+.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Forward Adam Hlozek sustained a knock to his ankle in the 1-0 league win over Union Berlin at the weekend, while Nathan Tella is a doubt due to a hip issue.

Arthur is also a doubt on fitness grounds. So Jeremie Frimpong would be in line to start on the right side.

Either Patrik Schick or Victor Boniface will start up front.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Adli; Schick

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Tapsoba, Hincapie, Kossounou, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Arthur, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Palacios, Andrich, Puerta, Frimpong, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Boniface, Schick, Iglesias, Adli

West Ham team news

The Irons' 2-1 league win over Wolves on Saturday was also not without damage as forward Jarrod Bowen was forced off with a hip injury.

The visitors will also miss goalkeeper Alphonse Areola due to a groin problem, while midfielder Edson Alvarez is suspended.

With Michail Antonio expected to replace Bowen in attack, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek could be picked ahead of Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips in the middle, as West Ham boss David Moyes is likely to switch to three at the back.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos; Johnson, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Emerson; Kudus, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmieri, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Soucek, Phillips, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head between Bayer Leverkusen and West Ham United across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 5, 2023 Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 West Ham United Club Friendly

